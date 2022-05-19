Texas Department of Justice releases new photos of escaped inmate

May 19—The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is released new photos of escapee Gonzalo Lopez. The pictures were taken from surveillance footage on the morning of the escape as the inmate is being escorted to the prison bus.

On May 12, the 46 year old was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment. Due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status, inmate Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designated for high-risk inmates. During the transport, inmate Lopez defeated his restraints, cut through the expanded metal, crawled out through the bottom of the cage, and attacked the driver. The officer stopped the bus and engaged in an altercation with inmate Lopez, both eventually exiting the bus. The second officer at the rear of the bus exited the rear door and approached inmate Lopez, who then reentered the bus and began driving down the road. The officers fired shots at the inmate and disabled the bus by shooting the rear tire. The bus traveled a short distance and then left the roadway, where inmate Lopez exited and ran into the woods off of Highway 7 in Leon County.

Those with information on the suspect should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. Lopez is approximately 6'0" feet tall and 190 lbs and was last seen wearing white clothing in a wooded area off of Highway 7 in Leon County. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez.