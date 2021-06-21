Texas deputies investigate multiple shootings, including teenagers, in Harris County after violent weekend

Texas sheriffs had their hands full over the weekend with a number of shootings that resulted in at least two deaths and many more injured in Harris County.

The sheriff’s office responded to incidents on Saturday and Sunday night – some of which involved teenaged shooters.

A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy argued over a girl, with the older boy shooting the younger boy in the face Sunday night on Parasol Lane around 9:40 p.m., ABC 13 reported.

The younger boy is expected to survive thanks to surgery.

Two teenagers at a house party in west Harris County were shot at 1 a.m. A 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen and a 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks, according to reports.

Both were taken to hospital and treated.

Police said that four people, including the shooters, fled the 100-person party in a stolen Black Kia. Authorities located and pursued the vehicle, which crashed.

Suspects, including a 16-year-old girl and three juvenile males, fled on foot, and no arrests have been made.

Another shooting in the Spring area on the same night resulted in the death of a 19-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, a 19-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, were injured as well, but both are stable after treatment at hospitals, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Facebook.

The trio were sitting in a car outside the older male’s home when at least one gunman walked up and opened fire into the car.

No arrests have been made, nor have authorities provided any descriptions of possible suspects.

A 49-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting Saturday. EMS personnel provided CPR, but the victim was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness, who was in the car along with two children, told deputies that the suspect opened fire after the victim got out of his car to confront another driver in a black Ford Mustang, Click 2 Houston reported.

The suspect fled the scene.

"The only advice I would give, be aware of what your kids are up to. Know who they're hanging out with," Matthew Curry with Harris County Sheriff's Office said. "There's no reason for kids to be out until two, three, four o'clock in the morning, because nothing good happens after midnight. I think we all know that."