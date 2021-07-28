Texas deputy attorney general deletes tweet calling Simone Biles a 'national embarrassment'

A top official with the Texas attorney general's office branded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles a “childish national embarrassment” on Wednesday after she withdrew from the all-around team final at the Tokyo Olympics, citing her emotional state.

These comments came from Aaron Reitz, the state's deputy attorney general for legal strategy, who responded to a tweet featuring a video of American gymnast Kerri Strug performing at the 1996 Atlanta Games after injuring her ankle on a vault run.

“Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles,” Reitz wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Biles, a Texas native, pulled out of the team final on Tuesday, which USA Gymnastics said was done “out of an abundance of caution for her mental and physical well-being."

“Physically, I feel good. I’m in shape,” Biles told NBC after her withdrawal. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time, and we'll see."

Biles also withdrew from the individual all-around final, which she won at the 2016 Rio Games, for the same reason, the organization announced on Wednesday.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The five-time Olympic medalist received praise from many prominent Twitter users on Wednesday for being candid about her health.

"It takes strength to admit weakness. It takes courage, after grueling years of training, to walk away from a life-long dream," actress Mia Farrow said. "It takes humility to determine that teammates will likely score higher without her."

However, others criticized Biles for not toughing it out.

"Simon Biles calls herself the Greatest of All Time - but no GOAT would quit on their teammates like that, costing them an Olympic gold medal," wrote British journalist Piers Morgan. "Get back out there, Simone - you're a great champion not a quitter."

Biles "will continue to be evaluated daily" and could still participate in individual events next week, USA Gymnastics said.

The Washington Examiner contacted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office for comment.

