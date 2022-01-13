Texas deputy chasing suspect crashes into another car, killing woman and injuring two kids

A Harris County, Tex., deputy pursuing a robbery suspect killed a woman and left two children injured after crashing into their car.

The deputy, who has not been publicly identified, responded to a call about a robbery late Wednesday night and saw a man leaving a nearby CVS wearing a mask, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said at a press conference.

The masked man got into a car matching the description from the earlier robbery and the deputy attempted to stop him. When the man refused to stop, a car chase ensued, Hatcher said.

While crossing an intersection, the deputy crashed into a black car, setting in motion a domino crash that left seven vehicles damaged.

The driver of the black car was pronounced dead at the scene and two children, 5 and 2, were injured. The 5-year-old is in critical condition and the 2-year-old is stable, according to Hatcher.

The deputy was pulled out of his car by three bystanders and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Three adults in other cars were hospitalized with “very minor injuries,” Hatcher said.

“First and foremost, on behalf of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, I want to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased female and we are also praying for the full recovery of the two children that have been injured in this crash,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at the press conference.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing, including how fast the deputy was driving.

None of the victims have been publicly identified.