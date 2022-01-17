Texas deputy dead after allegedly shooting herself after argument with firefighter boyfriend

A Harris County, Texas, sheriff's deputy who died after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head has been identified.



"Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the death of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder, 33," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "Please continue to keep the HCSO, the family and friends of Deputy Crowder in your prayers."

Houston police say around 12:45 a.m. Monday Crowder and her boyfriend, a Houston firefighter, had an argument after leaving a restaurant in a pickup truck, FOX 26 reports. During the argument, Crowder ended up shot in the head. The boyfriend then drove to Fire Station 6 where authorities responded.

Crowder was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition, Sheriff Gonzalez said via Twitter.



