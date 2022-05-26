Texas deputy shows elementary students AR-15 photos at career day, day after Uvalde shooting

Texas deputy shows elementary students AR-15 photos at career day, day after Uvalde shooting
Doha Madani and Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

A Texas deputy showed a group of elementary children photos of an AR-15 rifle the day after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

A Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy was giving a career day presentation at Daggett Elementary in Fort Worth on Wednesday when a student asked what type of weapons his vest protected against, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

In a statement obtained by the news station, the sheriff's office said that the deputy did a Google search to answer the question when several images of AR-15 rifles appeared on an overhead screen.

"The rifle photos were not a planned part of the deputy's presentation and considering the events of this week in Uvalde, it was insensitive and a profound momentary lack of judgement," the statement said.

The school's principal, Kendall Miller, also sent a message to parents following the presentation, calling it "insensitive, not suitable and not condoned" by Daggett Elementary or the school district, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

"Please know we are taking this incident very seriously and are working internally with staff to prevent this from occurring again," Miller said. "I sincerely apologize for the situation."

On Tuesday, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, and opened fire in a classroom. He killed 19 children, many of whom were fourth graders, and two teachers trying to protect them.

Authorities around the country have been responding to incidents involving school threats in recent days.

A gun and an accessible loaded magazine were found in the desk of a second grader on Tuesday at the Edward Kemble Elementary School in Sacramento, California.

On the same day in Colorado, Boulder police searched a 14-year-old boy's home after he allegedly made threats of a shooting at Casey Middle School.

He was arrested on felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

In the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, a teenager on Wednesday was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of weapons in a weapon-free school zone. Police found a found a pistol and a replica AR-15 in the teen's car, which was parked outside a high school.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 17 arrested after guns and drugs seized in Riverside gang investigation

    A sweeping multi-agency investigation of a Riverside street gang resulted in the arrests of 17, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

  • Uvalde shooting: Texas school gunman 'walked in unobstructed'

    No guard challenged the attacker and it is unclear if the school door was even locked, say officials.

  • Planned Parenthood workers in 5 Midwest states seek union

    About 400 workers at Planned Parenthood offices in five states said Thursday they plan to unionize as their employer deals with the potential loss of business in states where abortions may become illegal if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. Workers for Planned Parenthood North Central States in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota said they have signed cards showing majority support for unionization, and on Thursday they formally filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, said Ashley Schmidt, a training and development specialist for Nebraska and western Iowa.

  • Woman accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson mistakenly freed from custody, police say

    Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11 in an East Austin home on Maple Avenue. She was staying in town before riding in a gravel race in Hico.

  • Live updates Thursday: Gunman was inside school for an hour before being killed, DPS says

    More details about the horror that unfolded in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school have come to light days after the school shooting left 21 people dead

  • U.N. vote on Thursday on U.S. push for more North Korea sanctions

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations Security Council will vote on Thursday on a U.S. push to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches, a move that China, which has veto power, said would not solve any problems. The vote comes a day after Pyongyang fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, following U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of ballistic missile launches this year, which are banned by the Security Council.

  • NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting

    The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day firearms industry marketing event, which is expected to draw protesters fed up with gun violence.

  • Texas school shooting: New details emerge about police response, Salvador Ramos' 'evil' nature

    Police that responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas were repeatedly fired at by Salvador Ramos before he was killed, officer says

  • U.S. secures forfeiture of Maryland property of former Gambian president

    The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has secured the forfeiture of a Maryland property purchased by former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh with about $3.5 million in alleged corruption proceeds through a trust set up by his wife. Jammeh seized power of the tiny West African nation in a 1994 coup. A court-ordered judgment and order of forfeiture had come on Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

  • North Korea launches ICBM after Biden summits with Asia allies

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state. South Korea's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, said the North also appeared to have conducted multiple experiments with a detonation device in preparation for its seventh nuclear test but that the test was unlikely to occur in the coming days. In response to the missile launches, the United States and South Korea held combined live-fire drills, including surface-to-surface missile tests involving the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the South's Hyunmoo-2 SRBM, both militaries said.

  • Dak Prescott 'fearful to have children' after Uvalde elementary school shooting

    "I don't have kids, and can't imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety."

  • U.S., S. Korea test missiles after North’s launches

    STORY: The drills included surface-to-surface missile tests involving the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) of the United States and South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).Earlier in the day, North Korea fired three missiles. The first appeared to be an ICBM, the second was unidentified and appeared to have failed mid-flight, while the third was a SRBM, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.In Seoul over the weekend, Biden and Yoon had agreed to hold bigger military drills and deploy more U.S. strategic assets if necessary to deter North Korea's intensifying weapons tests.

  • Man, 62, who died by suicide at Lockheed Martin gate was an aircraft mechanic on leave

    The man was “in distress” and trying to gain entry into the Fort Worth facility before security challenged him, police have said.

  • Texas school shooting: Husband of killed teacher dies 'of grief'

    Joe Garcia reportedly died from a heart attack two days after his wife was shot at Robb Elementary.

  • Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership — here's why it doesn't have mass shootings

    Here's what the US can learn from Switzerland, which has nearly eliminated mass shootings while maintaining a high rate of gun ownership.

  • Texas gunman left home after fight with mom about Wi-Fi, mother's boyfriend says

    The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of

  • Daniel Defense, the Maker of the Uvalde Shooter’s ‘Perfect Rifle,’ Abruptly Exits the NRA Convention

    LUCAS JACKSONOn a Memorial Day weekend when we honor those who died in service to our country, the company that manufactured a weapon of war used to kill 19 children and two adults in a Texas elementary school had planned to hawk its wares at the gun industry’s annual collective disgrace.But in the aftermath of Tuesday’s slaughter in Uvalde, Daniel Defense, is no longer slated to join all the other profiteers of violent death at this weekend’s NRA convention in Houston.Up until Wednesday afterno

  • We may not want to admit it, but there’s truth in what the ESPN crew said about Milwaukee. So what are we going to do about it?

    The off-the-cuff comments by an ESPN team about Milwaukee got people riled up. But for people of color, they weren't wrong.

  • Student arrested at Texas high school with pistol, rifle in his vehicle

    Texas police reported on Wednesday that a high school student had been arrested after having what appeared to be a pistol and rifle in his vehicle just one day after an elementary school in the state became the scene of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead. Police in Richardson, Texas,…

  • School Drop-Out Gave Warning on Facebook Minutes Before Uvalde Massacre

    Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 kids and two adults, wrote three disturbing messages on Facebook just minutes before the massacre, warning of the carnage to come.“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Salvador Ramos wrote about 30 minutes before his rampage at Robb Elementary School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.Ramos made good on his vow, writing minutes later that he’d “shot my grandmother.” His la