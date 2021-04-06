Texas detective and 6-year-old daughter die in crash involving dump truck, police say

An off-duty Texas police officer and his daughter were killed in a car crash, officials say.

KC Robinson, a 33-year-old detective in the Celina Police Department, and his 6-year-old daughter, Brynlee, died Monday afternoon in Grayson County, officials say. Robinson’s wife remained in a hospital Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a school bus dropped off a student and several vehicles stopped behind it, KTVT reported. A garbage truck driving over a hill failed to stop, leading to a chain-reaction crash involving up to five vehicles, the news outlet reported.

The Robinson family’s car was hit by another vehicle, KXII reported.

Robinson and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Police Chief Allwin Barrow described Robinson as a “family oriented” man, and he was planning a vacation with other officers. He was a member of the police department for three years.

“This is a family police department,” Barrow said at a news conference Tuesday. “These officers have known one another and cared for each other far greater than any other that I’ve worked with.”

Mayor Sean Terry said the police department and community are grieving the deaths.

“It’s going to be a grieving process for a little bit because they were so close,” Terry said. “It’s a sad situation but we just have to stick together, keep praying for KC and his daughter and his whole family.”

911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’