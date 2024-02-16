Texas District 77 candidates speak on key issues in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas District 77 candidates gathered in Downtown El Paso to voice their thoughts and opinions on key issues in the Borderland for community members to better understand what they stand for.

The four candidates include:

Vincent Perez

Norma Chavez

Alexsandra Annello

Homer Reza

The candidates answered questions regarding topics like transportation, education and funding.

In Thursday’s forum, Perez said he stands for healthcare, infrastructure and property tax reform.

Chavez said this open position is a unique opportunity and could use her seniority for the good of the community.

Annello said she stands for economic development, women’s rights and immigrant community members.

Lastly, Reza said that with his background in business, he stands for the people and to make sure they are well represented.

According to the county elections department, there will be 33 early voting locations where people can go out and cast their vote.

Elections began Tuesday, Feb. 20 and end Friday, March 1.

