Texas Diversity Council to Kick Off Legal Diversity Summit, Recognizing Top Women Lawyers & General Counsel
HOUSTON, Texas --News Direct-- National Diversity Council
HOUSTON, Texas, August 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Texas Diversity Council (NDC) will kick off its Legal Diversity Summit, “Raising the Bar: Legal Diversity in Action,” announcing the 2021 Top Women Lawyers and General Counsel on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The event will recognize and celebrate a distinctive list of female lawyers who impact the legal industry and mold the future of the legal system with their insight and leadership. The event will also recognize top general counsel, a distinctive list of executives, partners and professionals who impact the legal industry.
“The 2021 Top Women Lawyers recognizes those that are changemakers working towards equity for all,” said Angeles Valenciano, CEO of the National Diversity Council. “We are proud of their leadership excellence and commitment to creating pathways for all women’s success.”
“We look forward to recognizing top general counsel executives, partners and professionals that are inspiring others and molding the future of the legal industry,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of the National Diversity Council.
The event will kick off with a welcome from the CEO and the presentation of awards followed by a keynote speech. Individual ticket cost is $129.00. Registration is currently ongoing and can be completed at: http://txdc.org/event/2021-texas-legal-diversity-summit/. To learn more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact rheanna.randall@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.
The 2021 Top Women Lawyers Award is based on the following criteria:
Received a high degree of peer recognition for leadership excellence and professional expertise.
Exemplifies a noteworthy commitment to fairness, equity, and justice in client representations and professional collaborations.
Maintains a superior level of integrity and dignity across the full spectrum of legal dealings and responsibilities.
Demonstrates commitment to helping other women succeed.
The 2021 Top General Counsel Award is based on the following criteria:
Must be a General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, Vice President or Associate General Counsel
Demonstrates achievements across the full spectrum of in house responsibility
Performs above and beyond the usual requirements of his or her professional capability
Shows commitment to diversity and community well-being
Displays high integrity and ethical behavior
2021 Top Women Lawyers
Keri BrownPartnerBaker Botts
Audrey MomanaeePartnerGardere Wynne Sewell, Foley & Lardner LLP
Paula GalhardoPartnerSquire Patton Boggs
Lisa HoussierePartnerMcKool Smith
Taylor ImelShareholderKoons Fuller
Terra Mareck CothranSenior CounselBechtel Energy
Christine LaFolletePartnerAkin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
Karen CoxDirectorKane, Russell, Coleman & Logan
Alicia CastroPartnerLocke Lord LLP
Felicity FowlerPartnerMcGinnis, Lochridge & Kilgore
Lauren VarnadoPrincipalMcKool Smith
Trina ChandlerPartnerVinson & Elkins
Jamila MensahPartnerNorton Fullbright
Mia LorickPartnerRoberts Markel Weinberg Butler
Kimberly O'NealLitigation CounselState Farm
Courtney MarcusCo-Managing PartnerWeil, Gotshal & Manges
Tammy BrenningPartnerAndrews & Kurth
Jamila BrinsonPartnerJackson Walker
Julia MannPartnerJackson Walker
Lorinda HollowayOffice Managing PartnerHusch Blackwell LLP
Erica ValladaresShareholderLangley & Banack Inc.
Anna Lisa GarciaPartnerRoyston & Rayzor, Vickery & Williams LLP
Zahra UsmaniPartnerKirkland & Ellis LLP
2021 Top General Counsel
Priya AiyarSenior Vice President and General CounselAmerican Airlines
Richard RothbergExecutive Vice President and General CounselDell Technologies
Kristen GoldenGeneral CounselGrid United
Holly WindhamExecutive Vice President, Chief Legal and People OfficerRackspace
About The Texas Diversity Council
The Texas Diversity Council (TXDC) is committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Through a variety of events and programs, the TXDC serves as the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in Texas. More information about the Texas Diversity Council is available at: www.txdc.org.
Media Contact: Kamaria MonmouthSr. Communications SpecialistNational Diversity Councilkamaria.monmouth@nationaldiversitycouncil.org
