Texas Diversity Council to Kick Off Legal Diversity Summit, Recognizing Top Women Lawyers & General Counsel

HOUSTON, Texas --News Direct-- National Diversity Council

HOUSTON, Texas, August 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Texas Diversity Council (NDC) will kick off its Legal Diversity Summit, “Raising the Bar: Legal Diversity in Action,” announcing the 2021 Top Women Lawyers and General Counsel on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. virtually via Zoom. The event will recognize and celebrate a distinctive list of female lawyers who impact the legal industry and mold the future of the legal system with their insight and leadership. The event will also recognize top general counsel, a distinctive list of executives, partners and professionals who impact the legal industry.

“The 2021 Top Women Lawyers recognizes those that are changemakers working towards equity for all,” said Angeles Valenciano, CEO of the National Diversity Council. “We are proud of their leadership excellence and commitment to creating pathways for all women’s success.”

“We look forward to recognizing top general counsel executives, partners and professionals that are inspiring others and molding the future of the legal industry,” said Dennis Kennedy, Founder and Chair of the National Diversity Council.

The event will kick off with a welcome from the CEO and the presentation of awards followed by a keynote speech. Individual ticket cost is $129.00. Registration is currently ongoing and can be completed at: http://txdc.org/event/2021-texas-legal-diversity-summit/. To learn more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact rheanna.randall@nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

The 2021 Top Women Lawyers Award is based on the following criteria:

  • Received a high degree of peer recognition for leadership excellence and professional expertise.

  • Exemplifies a noteworthy commitment to fairness, equity, and justice in client representations and professional collaborations.

  • Maintains a superior level of integrity and dignity across the full spectrum of legal dealings and responsibilities.

  • Demonstrates commitment to helping other women succeed.

The 2021 Top General Counsel Award is based on the following criteria:

  • Must be a General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, Vice President or Associate General Counsel

  • Demonstrates achievements across the full spectrum of in house responsibility

  • Performs above and beyond the usual requirements of his or her professional capability

  • Shows commitment to diversity and community well-being

  • Displays high integrity and ethical behavior

2021 Top Women Lawyers

Keri BrownPartnerBaker Botts

Audrey MomanaeePartnerGardere Wynne Sewell, Foley & Lardner LLP

Paula GalhardoPartnerSquire Patton Boggs

Lisa HoussierePartnerMcKool Smith

Taylor ImelShareholderKoons Fuller

Terra Mareck CothranSenior CounselBechtel Energy

Christine LaFolletePartnerAkin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Karen CoxDirectorKane, Russell, Coleman & Logan

Alicia CastroPartnerLocke Lord LLP

Felicity FowlerPartnerMcGinnis, Lochridge & Kilgore

Lauren VarnadoPrincipalMcKool Smith

Trina ChandlerPartnerVinson & Elkins

Jamila MensahPartnerNorton Fullbright

Mia LorickPartnerRoberts Markel Weinberg Butler

Kimberly O'NealLitigation CounselState Farm

Courtney MarcusCo-Managing PartnerWeil, Gotshal & Manges

Tammy BrenningPartnerAndrews & Kurth

Jamila BrinsonPartnerJackson Walker

Julia MannPartnerJackson Walker

Lorinda HollowayOffice Managing PartnerHusch Blackwell LLP

Erica ValladaresShareholderLangley & Banack Inc.

Anna Lisa GarciaPartnerRoyston & Rayzor, Vickery & Williams LLP

Zahra UsmaniPartnerKirkland & Ellis LLP

2021 Top General Counsel

Priya AiyarSenior Vice President and General CounselAmerican Airlines

Richard RothbergExecutive Vice President and General CounselDell Technologies

Kristen GoldenGeneral CounselGrid United

Holly WindhamExecutive Vice President, Chief Legal and People OfficerRackspace

About The Texas Diversity Council

The Texas Diversity Council (TXDC) is committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Through a variety of events and programs, the TXDC serves as the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in Texas. More information about the Texas Diversity Council is available at: www.txdc.org.

Media Contact: Kamaria MonmouthSr. Communications SpecialistNational Diversity Councilkamaria.monmouth@nationaldiversitycouncil.org

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Diversity Council on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/texas-diversity-council-to-kick-off-legal-diversity-summit-recognizing-top-women-lawyers-and-general-counsel-311353313

