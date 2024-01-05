Texas Division of Emergency Management readies state emergency response resources ahead of weather threats

Jan. 4—AUSTIN — At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has readied state emergency response resources ahead of potential impacts from a weather system expected to move across the state beginning today, with effects lingering into next week.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple weather threats are expected to impact large areas of Texas over the next several days. Snow is forecast across the Texas Panhandle with potential to cause hazardous travel conditions. Additionally, heavy rainfall and flash flooding threaten the Texas Gulf Coast and East Texas over the course of the next week. That rain may trigger river flooding through the weekend. Severe thunderstorms are a possibility in Southeast Texas at the start of next week, a news release said.

"With Texas facing multiple weather threats in the forecast through next week, TDEM urges Texans to enact preparedness measures to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe," Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in the release. "TDEM encourages Texans to monitor local weather reports, follow instructions from all emergency management officials and first responders, and keep emergency supplies close by in case they are needed. State resources are ready to respond to requests for assistance from our local partners."

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has placed the following state emergency response resources on standby to support weather response operations if needed:

— Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

— Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance

— Texas Division of Emergency Management: Personnel working with local partners to update warming center maps

— Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

— Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers across the threat area

— Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

— Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

— Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and the Tactical Marine Unit

— Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

— Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

— Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Winter and Severe weather packages

Texans are urged to stay weather-aware, check road conditions before venturing out on to roadways, and never attempt to navigate around barricaded roads. Texans can access weather safety tips by visiting TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org and obtain flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org.