Texas doctor running for Congress disputes Trump's PPE claims in viral video with his face in a Tupperware container

WASHINGTON — Wednesday was National Nurses Day, which is why that afternoon President Trump found himself surrounded by men and women who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“True American heroes,” he called them.

But Sophia Thomas, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, was interested in using the moment to highlight a need her members were facing. Personal protective equipment of the kind needed to keep hospital employees safe was “sporadic,” she told the president.

Looking annoyed, Trump was quick to disagree. “Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” he said, claiming that he “heard the opposite” about the availability of respirators, gowns and other protective equipment. That equipment is especially critical in hospitals, where doctors, nurses and others face a higher viral load than others. Many nurses and doctors have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the United States (the exact number is unknown).

The president continued to insist all was well. “I’ve heard we have tremendous supply to almost all places,” he told Thomas. “Tremendous supply.”

It is National Nurses Day & I'm furious that @realDonaldTrump insulted a nurse practitioner b/c he had to face the truth. Sophia Thomas is right, we don't have enough #PPE & are all reusing our N95s. We can adapt, but don't kid yourself, #GetUsPPE is real. #tupperware #TX10 pic.twitter.com/UyFwNIwILl — Dr. Pritesh Gandhi for Congress (@priteshgandhimd) May 6, 2020

Later that same evening, a young Texas doctor named Pritesh Gandhi posted a video that served as a vivid rejoinder to Trump. Standing in a hallway of the Austin, Texas, clinic where he works, Dr. Gandhi can be seen pressing his face into a plastic food container, of the kind that might otherwise be used to store uneaten spaghetti. He then gingerly lifts off the straps of his N95 mask, pulling them around the outside of the container, so that the mask is stretched tightly over its top.

“Instead of touching the N95 you’re touching the Tupperware container,” Gandhi explained to Yahoo News. “The greatest risk to frontline health care workers is actually self-contamination,” he added, and using a plastic container to remove and store the mask ensures that it won’t be contaminated.

Gandhi did not invent the method, but he also did not expect to use it. As the associate chief medical officer at the People’s Community Clinic in East Austin — the poorer, less white part of town, away from its famed music venues and restaurants — he may have expected to equip his doctors and nurses with necessary protective equipment. But logistical mishaps have prevented masks and gowns from getting speedily to many hospitals and clinics.

And so Gandhi and his colleagues have had to cycle through a supply of three masks each. While one is in use, the other two sit stretched across their respective plastic containers. After two to three days, viral particles those masks may have accumulated while in use would have diminished, although some studies do demonstrate detectable levels as long as a week after a mask is used.

Images of nurses wearing garbage bags and resorting to makeshift methods like Gandhi’s have proliferated, as has an attendant outrage. “I’m furious that @realDonaldTrump insulted a nurse practitioner b/c he had to face the truth,” read part of his accompanying Twitter message.

Dr. Pritesh Gandhi. (gandhifortexas.com) More

The issue isn’t just medical for Gandhi. The 37-year-old doctor and Texas native is now running to replace Michael McCaul, a pro-Trump conservative, as the U.S. representative for the 10th Congressional District in Texas. He is one of several doctors who had already been running for Congress, seeking to protect the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health law that provided health coverage to millions of Americans. (President Trump and congressional Republicans have continued to vow that they will repeal the law, despite having already failed to do so.)