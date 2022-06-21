Texas DPS director: Law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting was 'an abject failure'

In a succinct and devastating assessment, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety told lawmakers Tuesday that the delayed law enforcement response to the gunman inside a Uvalde grade school was an "abject failure" that ignored lessons from previous school shootings.

"Three minutes after the subject entered the west building, there was a sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armor to isolate, distract and neutralize the subject," DPS Director Steve McCraw told a Senate committee.

McCraw blamed the incident commander, Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief, for stopping officers from quickly confronting the gunman, saying the on-scene commander "decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children."

"The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armor, the children had none.

The officers had training, the subject had none," McCraw told the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans at the Capitol.

"One hour, 14 minutes and 8 seconds — that's how long the children waited, the teachers waited ... for rescue,"

he said, adding that the on-scene commander added to delays by waiting for a radio, rifles, shields, a SWAT team. "Lastly he waited for a key that was never needed."

The doctrine developed after 13 people were killed in 1999 at a high school in Columbine, Colo., is "clear and compelling and unambiguous — stop the killing, stop the dying," McCraw said.

"There's compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack on Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we've learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre," he said.

While McCraw was testifying, a Texas House committee was hearing testimony from Arredondo — but like previous meetings of the three-member panel, that questioning was conducted in private.

Arredondo has declined to speak publicly about the shooting beyond giving one interview, telling the Texas Tribune almost two weeks ago that much of the delay in confronting the gunman was due to a fruitless search for a key to unlock the classroom door.

The committee expects to release a report of its findings at a future, unspecified date.

During his testimony in the Senate chamber, McCraw also revealed additional details about the gunman, an 18-year-old high school dropout who was shot to death more than 70 minutes after entering the fourth-grade classroom on May 24.

The shooter attended Robb Elementary for one year, in the fourth grade, in one of the two connected classrooms where he killed 19 students and two teachers, McCraw said.

There was no doubt the school was his destination, McCraw said, attributing the gunman's automobile wreck shortly beforehand to the teen's poor driving skills, adding that he did not have a driver's license.

Long before legally purchasing two semiautomatic rifles after his birthday on May 16, the shooter had embarked "on a pathway to violence," yet the school or law enforcement had not been notified, McCraw said.

At least eight months before the attack on Robb Elementary, the gunman asked a family member to purchase a weapon that he could not as a 17-year-old, but was refused, McCraw said. Shortly before his birthday, the shooter made six weapons-related purchases online, including several magazines and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

"He certainly took on the persona of a school shooter in dress and demeanor over the last year, and people noted this, and again it didn't get reported," the DPS director said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas DPS chief: Response to Uvalde shooting 'an abject failure'