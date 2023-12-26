Texas DPS looking for information on driver in deadly Christmas hit-and-run crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for details from the public about the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Christmas night. The agency said one pedestrian was killed.

According to DPS, the crash happened Monday at about 11:51 p.m. on State Highway 71 westbound near the intersection of Paleface Ranch Road. That location is in western Travis County.

Based on evidence at the scene, DPS said the male pedestrian was possibly hit by a 1994 to 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.

The driver of the truck failed to stop and provide help to the pedestrian, according to DPS, and is now being sought for questioning.

DPS said anyone with details, including automotive body shop owners and workers, is encouraged to call the agency at (512) 424-7391.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.