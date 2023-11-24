A crash in Lubbock County left one injured and one dead on Nov. 16, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Samantha Summer Anderson, 40, of Lubbock, died in the early evening on Nov. 16 in a two-vehicle crash along the edge of Lubbock County.

According to the preliminary investigation, another vehicle headed eastbound on County Road 7700 veered slightly off the roadway into some loose dirt, prompting the driver to recover onto the road. As a result, the vehicle traveled into the westbound traffic and collided with the 1997 Honda Civic of which Anderson was a passenger. The driver, David Michael Bockmon, 45, of Lubbock, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock for serious injuries.

The DPS report states neither wore seatbelts at the time of the incident.

Other factors contributing to the crash were unclear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas DPS officials ID 1 killed, 1 injured in Lubbock County crash