Texas DPS searches Northeast El Paso home

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators served a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home in Northeast El Paso, a DPS spokeswoman said.

There was a large police presence, including a state police armored vehicle and county constables and El Paso police officers assisting at the scene, outside a home on Sun Valley Drive about a block from the Patriot Freeway.

Texas DPS spokeswoman Lt. Elizabeth Carter said that the agency was carrying out a search of a home as part of an ongoing investigation. She did not say what the investigation was regarding.

