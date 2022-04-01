Texas DPS trooper finds drugs hidden in spare tire during Oldham County traffic stop

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 3 pounds of suspected cocaine Wednesday after a state trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

According to a news release, at about 2 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Interstate 40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered two vacuum-sealed bundles of cocaine concealed inside a spare tire.

A Texas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 2020 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on Interstate 40 near Vega for a traffic violation. The trooper then discovered two vacuum-sealed bundles of suspected cocaine concealed inside a spare tire.

The driver, Nicholas Sotraidis, 67, of Freeport, Florida, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Hesperia, California to Freeport, Florida, according to DPS.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS trooper seizes drugs hidden inside tire in Oldham County