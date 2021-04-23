Texas DPS trooper shot in Haslet, authorities say; in serious condition at a hospital

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot on Friday in Haslet, authorities said.

The victim was taken in serious condition to a Fort Worth hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. He was shot about 2:45 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 500 block of Salida Road.

Fort Worth police were called to that neighborhood, in the 14000 block of Mainstay Way, about 2:30 p.m., according to a call log. The caller reported seeing a man walking with a gun. Fort Worth police referred questions about the shooting to DPS.

A DPS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information on the circumstances of the shooting.

In a statement to KRLD NewsRadio, the Texas Rangers said, “At approximately 2:15 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agent was conducting an investigation in the Haslet area.”

“During the course of the investigation, the Special Agent encountered a suspect at a residence in the 14,000 block of Mainstay Way,” the statement provided to the radio station said. “The suspect discharged a firearm and struck the Special Agent. The Special Agent did not return fire.”

The suspect was uninjured and was taken into custody, according to KRLD and WFAA-TV.

The area where the shooting occurred is in Denton County, just north of the Tarrant County line.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.