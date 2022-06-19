Texas DPS trooper shot; kills suspect after vehicle chase in Falfurrias

Texas DPS

A Texas DPS trooper was shot and killed a suspect after a vehicle chase Saturday night in Falfurrias.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. after the chase concluded. The driver shot the trooper and the trooper returned fire killing the suspect, according to a DPS news release.

The trooper, whose identity has not been released, is in stable condition.

Texas Rangers responded to the scene that night. The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

