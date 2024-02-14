Texas driver saw meteor as radio played ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,’ video shows

Call it coincidence or call it extraterrestrial intervention, but a Texas driver saw a fireball in the night sky while listening to the Beatles’ psychedelic anthem “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

And yes, he got video.

The very strange juxtaposition of classic rock and celestial science was recorded just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, on State Highway 154 near Quitman, about 80 miles east of Dallas.

A driver identifying himself as Savage Mister saw the fireball just as the 1967 track from “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” got to the line: “Suddenly someone is there at the turnstile...”

“Whoa, that looked like fireworks, man, ” he says in the video.

“It actually came down like it was kind of green. The camera won’t have shown it green, because the camera’s not that great, but ... whoa, dude, that was cool.”

Savage Mister lost sight of the fireball as it fell behind a tree line.

“It probably broke up before hitting. I didn’t hear any sounds, but then The Beatles were playing,” he wrote on YouTube.

The video was uploaded and shared with the American Meteor Society, which has received nearly 30 reports of people seeing the fireball. Reports also came from Louisiana and Oklahoma, officials say.

Some wanted help identifying what they saw, while others simply wanted to know they were not alone.

“I pulled off the highway and this appeared right over head. ... I was surprised at how low in the sky it was and how quickly it burned out,” one woman told the society.

“It was most definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

Fireballs and bolides are falling meteors that burn bright enough to be seen across a large area, NASA says. They are rarely seen during daylight hours.

“Objects causing fireball events can exceed one meter in size. Fireballs that explode in the atmosphere are technically referred to as bolides,” NASA reports.

