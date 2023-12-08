Can Texas drivers legally run through a red light that won’t turn green? What the law says

Fort Worth drivers may sometimes notice red flashing traffic signals, or full-on outages, worsening the already chaotic rush hour traffic.

Fort Worth has about 1,000 traffic signals, with typically two to four traffic light outages a day. If there’s inclement weather, however, there could be more traffic light malfunctions.

According to the Texas Transportation Code, if a traffic signal is out of order or flashing red, then the intersection reverts to a four-way stop. When there is a four-way stop, all drivers are required to bring their vehicles to a complete stop before the intersection, according to Simmons and Fletcher. Failure to do so is likely to result in a collision.

Stop before the crosswalk if there is a crosswalk. If not, you should stop at any clearly marked line designating the stopping line for the intersection. In the absence of both, you should stop as close as possible without entering or blocking any part of the intersection where you can see oncoming traffic.

Texas law § 544.007 prohibits running a red light, which is a Class C misdemeanor in Texas. According to Kubosh Law, penalties include the following:

Class C misdemeanor conviction

Fines

License points

Insurance premium increases

Difficulty with employment, college applications, joining the military, volunteering or other opportunities

Immigration penalties

The only time a driver in Texas can run a red light is if a law enforcement officer is waving them through the intersection, according to state law.