Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

26
ACACIA CORONADO
·6 min read

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines.

Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio's tallest skyscraper — were set to sprout across thousands of scrubby acres near the pristine Devils River. Protests that a wind farm would harm a sensitive ecosystem in Texas flopped, but when attention turned to a Chinese billionaire behind the project, state lawmakers raced to pull the plug.

“Drumming up the ire against the national security issues was easier than the environmental issues,” said Bass, whose Monarch Ranch near the Mexico border and the planned wind farm is a flight path for migrating birds and butterflies.

U.S.-China ties are strained amid growing tensions over security and trade. In nearly a dozen statehouses and Congress, a decades-old worry about foreign land ownership has spiked since the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon last month after it traversed the skies from Alaska to South Carolina.

Local fears about national security initially yielded a victory for Bass and other Texas landowners in Val Verde County. But in a twist, plans for some of the tallest wind turbines in the country are back on — causing whiplash here in the rural borderlands, hurt feelings and testing of the limits of environmental action against renewable projects proliferating across the country.

While President Joe Biden wants more wind and solar power to fight climate change, local resistance is growing in places asked to live with towering turbines. Some East Coast residents pushing back against thousands of them embody the opposition as the U.S. pursues deploying enough wind energy offshore by 2030 to power 10 million homes.

In South Texas, worries over the wind farm being developed by GH America Energy, which is controlled by Chinese billionaire Sun Guangxin, fast torpedoed the project in 2021, previewing the wave of states now considering limits on foreign land ownership. Texas lawmakers altogether banned Chinese companies from accessing the state's power grid and other critical infrastructure, forcing the aspiring wind farm developers to sell their interest. The Spanish renewable energy company Greenalia bought it, wiping away national security concerns.

ECOLOGICAL WARNINGS

And with that, state politicians vanished from the fight. Without legislation to protect Devils River, the project could get underway later this year.

Landowners say ecological dangers still linger over the prospect of 46 wind turbines suddenly springing up in the county of barely 48,000 residents. Scores of whirring blades could endanger migratory birds that fly through the area seasonally and disrupt the flyways of monarch butterflies and Mexican free-tailed bats, millions of which call the county's Fern Cave home every every year.

The Devils River attracts thousands of visitors annually to the pristine white waters that flow for about 40 miles in Val Verde County, creating panoramic canyon views and offering a lens on ancient rock art. On a recent afternoon in February in Dolan Falls, cascading water was the only sound in a hollow of peaceful greenery. Fish swam through the waters, an unexpected sight in the middle of Texas desert.

“If you look at the proliferation of wind farms across Texas, we haven’t said a word about 99% of it,” said Jeff Francell, a director of land protection for The Nature Conservancy in Texas, which has come out against the project known as Blue Hills on Carma Ranch.

He recalls just one other time his group opposed a wind farm in Texas, where more than 10,000 turbines already spin, more than anywhere in the country. “It really just comes down to sensitive locations," he said.

But those arguments have struggled to change minds, and even in Del Rio, not everyone opposes the turbines.

“They don’t offend me and they don’t bother me,” said Beau Nettleton, an elected Val Verde County commissioner whose own property would be adjacent to the wind farm. “I personally think they look kind of neat.”

Elsewhere in Del Rio, the rebooted battle has soured ranchers who found powerful allies just two years ago when the property was under Chinese control. Now those locals feel forgotten. Doug Meyer, who manages Monarch Ranch, said he would feel left behind if the wind farm is built now that national security concerns are resolved.

VAL VERDE FORGOTTEN?

America's biggest oil and gas state is moving aggressively against wind projects elsewhere while standing by at Carma Ranch. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is backing efforts to box out wind and solar development from economic incentives in Texas, which critics say would undercut renewables and boost fossil fuels.

Proposals to create zoning limits for wind energy would not affect projects already under construction and a proposed permitting process would allow ventures underway to advance while companies seek permits.

Republicans who railed against the China-backed wind farm never leaned into environmental concerns.

“The most compelling part of the previous case I was involved in was the national security implications of the ownership,” said Republican Will Hurd, the former Texas congressman who represented Val Verde County and whose aides say is considering a 2024 presidential run.

U.S. officials reviewed concerns about the location being too near Laughlin Air Force Base and determined it wasn't a threat.

A person familiar with GH America Energy’s operations confirmed the company sold its interest in the wind farm after the new Texas law prohibited it from developing the project. The person declined to be publicly identified because they weren’t authorized to speak about the company.

Greenalia said in a statement the company was “highly committed” to respecting local biodiversity and that it was following existing laws and either obtained or are in the process of obtaining all necessary permits. It did not respond to questions about whether it had completed an environmental impact study, which Texas does not require.

Devils River headwaters run up against the property of Alice Ball Strunk, who owns nearly 50 square miles of land split between two parcels. She's also president of the Devils River Conservancy, which has led opposition to wind turbines in Val Verde County for years.

Rooms at her Hudspeth River Ranch go for upward of $650 a night and allow vacationers to isolate in the vast, quiet greenery extending to the river's springs.

Sitting in her home library surrounded by hunting trophies, Strunk worries light pollution and the sight of turbines would hurt ecotourism.

“It doesn’t seem right that someone who isn’t even a citizen here will profit over something that will reduce the neighbors’ values,” she said.

Such arguments ring familiar to Erin Baker, a professor of industrial engineering at University of Massachusetts at Amherst, who studies wind farm developments and said environmental concerns are common.

“I think there also, unfortunately, is a little bit of — and you are not supposed to say it — but NIMBYism,” said Baker, referring to not-in-my-backyard opposition. “People don’t want change.”

___

Follow Acacia Coronado on Twitter: https://twitter.com/acacia_coronado

___

Follow APs full coverage of climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • India is teaching the Taliban how to run an economy

    In its effort to stay engaged with the Taliban, India has invited officials of the Afghanistan government to attend a crash course on its culture, legislation, and business climate.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans to battle over spending amid bank collapse

    The U.S. Senate Budget Committee begins debate on Wednesday over Democratic President Joe Biden's $6.8 trillion budget proposal, as the collapse of a pair of banks threatens to ratchet higher the stakes of a partisan standoff on spending and debt. Biden's proposal is an early step in a negotiation over fiscal 2024 spending with Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, who say they will refuse to raise the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to sharp spending cuts. Failure to do so could lead to an unprecedented default by the federal government which would rattle the global economy and markets, which have been volatile following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • Exclusive-Britain and Japan to pay for most of fighter project agreed with Italy-sources

    Britain and Japan are set to dominate a three-nation project with Italy to build an advanced jet fighter, with Rome set to pay around only a fifth of the overall development cost, two sources said. Known as the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the project is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars before the new jet fighter enters service around the middle of the next decade. "The cost of the project will likely be around 40% each for Japan and Britain," one of the people with knowledge of discussions told Reuters.

  • Lindsey Graham says the US should shoot down Russian fighter jets in response to Russia downing a US drone

    "If you ever get near another US asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down," Graham said, addressing the Kremlin.

  • Why US troops remain in Iraq 20 years after 'shock and awe'

    Twenty years after the U.S. invaded Iraq — in blinding explosions of shock and awe — American forces remain in the country in what has become a small but consistent presence to ensure an ongoing relationship with a key military and diplomatic partner in the Middle East. The roughly 2,500 U.S. troops are scattered around the country, largely in military installations in Baghdad and in the north.

  • Biden: Younger generations will be 'damned' without climate change action

    Biden warned that if more action wasn't taken to keep global temperatures in check, the 18-35 age demographic "is damned."

  • Forty US senators join push for tougher stance over China's treatment of Hong Kong

    Forty of the 100 U.S. senators co-sponsored a resolution on Wednesday urging a strong U.S. government response to any Chinese efforts to clamp down on dissent in Hong Kong, including the use of sanctions and other tools. The measure backed by the 40 Democrats and Republicans, and seen by Reuters before its release, comes as members of the U.S. Congress urge President Joe Biden's administration to take a harder line in dealings with a rising China over a wide range of issues. The resolution is non-binding, but is intended to convey a strong sense that lawmakers are closely watching events in China and will respond.

  • Despite constitutional ban, Salvadoran leader heavily favored for reelection, poll shows

    Nearly 70% of Salvadorans favor popular President Nayib Bukele's bid for a second term, a local newspaper poll showed on Tuesday, despite an explicit constitutional prohibition against serving consecutive terms. In September, Bukele announced he would run for reelection, defying the Central American country's constitution's longstanding ban. The Supreme Court, filled with recently-installed Bukele-backed judges, ruled in 2021 that a consecutive term was allowed, citing Bukele's human right to run.

  • Report: Hate crimes soar, Black people targeted most but experienced lowest spike from 2020 to 2021

    The number of hate crimes across the United States in 2021 reached the highest level since the federal government started […] The post Report: Hate crimes soar, Black people targeted most but experienced lowest spike from 2020 to 2021 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. withdraws Trump-era land deal in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday it rescinded a land swap deal struck by former President Donald Trump's interior secretary that would have allowed a new road to cut through an Alaska wildlife refuge. The decision comes as President Joe Biden's administration faces heavy criticism from environmental groups for its approval earlier this week of a massive oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic. In a statement, the Interior Department said Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the 2019 land exchange deal between the agency and the Alaska native King Cove Corporation, but would be open to examining other proposals to replace it.

  • Liftoff on Mars! Perseverance rover captures amazing video of Ingenuity helicopter flight

    Ingenuity's 47th flight on Mars on March 9 featured a plethora of footage from the drone, flying tens of feet above the surface, as well as its companion rover Perseverance.

  • Abu Dhabi's G42 buys ByteDance stake at $220 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

    G42, controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE's national security adviser, acquired the stake from existing investors in recent months through its 42XFund, the report said, adding that another fund also bought into ByteDance at a $225 billion shortly after. Bloomberg had earlier in the day reported that TikTok, ByteDance's short-form video app, is considering separating from its parent to help address U.S. concerns about national security risks, as it has come under increasing fire over fears that user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

  • North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defences

    From a small, non-descript house in a badly bombed village in eastern Ukraine, Andrii "Tuman", who goes by his call sign meaning "fog", commands his battalion around the clock to hold intensifying Russian attacks at bay. What Ukrainian forces have long described in the city of Bakhmut is also playing out to the north in Luhansk region - more Russian troops, weapons and aggressive tactics that Moscow hopes will produce a badly needed breakthrough. Medics reporting to Tuman described heavy casualties in recent weeks, further evidence that the grinding warfare along the front that runs across eastern and southern Ukraine is coming at a high cost to both sides.

  • Oscars 2023 Producer Says 'Harder' Will Smith Jokes Were Cut: 'Didn't Think That Was Our Place'

    "That should be Chris Rock, not us," said Molly McNearney, an Oscars executive producer and wife to host Jimmy Kimmel, on why some Will Smith jokes were pulled from Sunday night's ceremony

  • Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023. No match, jackpot grows to $254M

    Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the $229 million lottery drawing jackpot on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023.

  • Severe storms expected Thursday in North Texas. Freezing temperatures Friday to Saturday

    The affected areas and cities are to include Bowie, Graham, Cisco, Paris, Dallas-Fort Worth, Canton, Palestine, Waco, and Killeen.

  • Autopsy: 'Cop City' protester had hands raised when killed

    An environmental activist who was fatally shot in a confrontation with Georgia law enforcement in January was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air at the time, the protester’s family said Monday as they released results of an autopsy they commissioned. The family of Manuel Paez Terán held a news conference in Decatur to announce the findings and said they are filing an open-records lawsuit seeking to force Atlanta police to release more evidence about the Jan. 18 killing of Paez Terán, who went by the name Tortuguita and used the pronoun they. The family’s attorneys said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has been probing the shooting for nearly two months, has prevented Atlanta police from releasing additional evidence to the family.

  • Attack lines broaden beyond abortion in Wisconsin court race

    The Republican-backed candidate in Wisconsin's high-stakes race for state Supreme Court accused his liberal opponent Tuesday of slandering him in a barrage of television ads that initially focused on his views on abortion, but have widened to take on his past work for Republicans and other topics. Dan Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, faces Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, on April 4. The winner will determine majority control of the court, with the fate of abortion access, legislative redistricting, voting rights, rules for elections and other major issues at stake.

  • German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

    Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity. Ukraine became the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI. “What’s important for us as an industry is to get predictability," the head of Germany’s arms manufacturing association said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

  • Ukraine – live news: Russian aircraft intercepted by RAF typhoon and German jets after drone crash

    It comes as Ukraine’s top military command vowed to continue defending the besieged city of Bakhmut