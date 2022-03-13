Texas duo stole $27,000 from parked car last year, police say

Mar. 13—A pair of Texans are wanted by Kennesaw police after stealing $27,000 from a van outside a Wells Fargo bank last year, according to warrants for their arrest.

A man later identified as Dimarkus Mitchell, of Missouri City, Texas, entered a Ford Transit van parked outside the bank at 2774 Cobb Parkway last June, a witness told Kennesaw police. Mitchell then allegedly took from the van an envelope filled with $27,000 someone had just withdrawn.

Amanda Monroe, of Humble, Texas, is accused of serving as the getaway driver, according to her warrant.

Police used DNA evidence to identify Mitchell as the man who took the envelope, according to his warrant. Monroe's warrant did not state how police identified her as the driver of the 2012 Honda Accord they used to escape.

Both suspects have been charged with entering a car with the intent of committing a theft or felony and with stealing more than $1,500, both felonies.

Neither suspect had been booked at the Cobb jail as of Saturday evening, according to jail records.