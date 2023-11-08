Texas earthquake: 5.3 magnitude quake hits western part of state early Wednesday

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook western Texas early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 4:27 a.m. local time nearly 24 miles southwest of Mentone, Texas, a town near the Texas-New Mexico border, about 57 miles southwest of Carlsbad, New Mexico and 200 miles east of El Paso, Texas.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 7.4 kilometers and some strong shaking could be felt in the immediate area.

The National Weather Service office in El Paso said they felt the earthquake in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, which is about 215 miles west of Mentone.

No damage or injuries have been immediately reported.

You probably were just rudely awakened by an earthquake. USGS is reporting a M5.2 south of Carlsbad, NM, which occurred at 3:27am. We felt it here in Santa Teresa. pic.twitter.com/onRDUyutGz — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) November 8, 2023

