Texas elderly man dead after San Antonio neighborhood walk ends with 'being dragged by a dog'

A dog attack in a West San Antonio, Texas, residential neighborhood Friday afternoon has left an approximately 80-year-old man dead and a woman in critical condition, the city’s fire department confirmed.

San Antonio Fire Captain Charles Hood said in a press conference that responding firefighters saw a "gentleman being dragged by a dog. They could see him completely bloodied before they got off of the truck."

The pair were walking on a sidewalk when the attack started.

He called the firefighters "heroic," explaining they had to "fight off" two Staffordshire Terriers with pickaxes and pipe poles to get to the victims in what he called a "horrific scene."

The dogs are in quarantine, animal control said.

Hood said one firefighter was bitten on his leg but is expected to be OK, and another person reported being bitten on the hand.

He said some of the responders are "emotionally probably scarred" from the incident, "because nobody expects to go out and fight dogs in a situation like they did today."

Shannon Wade Sims, director of Animal Care Services at City of San Antonio said their department has custody of the dogs and they have started questioning the owners. The dogs are in quarantine.

He added that the dogs had been impounded two years ago for a "mild bite" and there have been other calls alleging neglect on the owners’ part.

A third dog that also wasn’t restrained has also been taken into animal custody but Sims said it’s unclear if that dog was involved in the attack.

The owners could face "potential" charges, he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the San Antonio fire and police departments.