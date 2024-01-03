Texas election 2024: Details about primary election in El Paso

Dec. 11 marked the deadline for candidates to file to run in next year's election and a broad slate of candidates across El Paso did just that.

Next year's election in El Paso will feature a number of high-profile races, including multiple seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and two spots on the El Paso County Commissioner's Court, as well as races for sheriff, county constable and multiple judgeships.

Most candidates will first have to survive the primaries in order to make it to next year's General Election in November, though a handful of seats are facing no opposition.

How to register to vote in Texas

To qualify to vote in Texas, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where they submit the voter registration application and be at least 18 years old on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote is 30 days before an election. For the March primary races, the last day to register is Feb. 5.

Applicants may register to vote in several ways:

In person: At the county voter registrar's office.

By mail: Pick up a registration application from the county registrar's office, public library or other government office, fill out the application and mail it to the voter registrar.

Online: Fill out a voter registration application through the Texas secretary of state's online portal, then print, sign and mail it to the county voter registrar.

Any registered voter can participate in either party's primary election, but voters can only take part in one primary per election cycle.

How to vote in Texas

Texas offers a couple ways to vote in elections. Here's how to do it.

In person: Voters can cast a ballot at their polling location and must present one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID. Voters may vote early from Feb. 20 to March 1 at any early polling location in their county. On Election Day, depending on the county, voters might have to cast a ballot at their specified precinct poll or at any polling location.

By mail: Voters may request a ballot by mail online at the secretary of state's website, by downloading the application or at their county's elections office. The first day to apply for a ballot by mail is Jan. 1. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Feb. 23.

The Texas Democratic and Republican primaries will be held March 5. Here's how to cast your ballot.

When returning the completed mail-in ballot, voters must provide one of the following numbers on their ballot as well as on their ballot carrier envelope: Texas driver’s license, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The last day for the county elections office to receive the mail-in ballot is by 7 p.m. March 5, if the carrier ballot envelope isn't postmarked, and by 5 p.m. March 6 if the envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Acceptable forms of photo ID to vote in person in Texas

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Military identification card with the person’s photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with the person’s photo

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Anyone who lacks and cannot obtain one of these forms of ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form at the polling location and present an alternate form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

When is the 2024 primary election?

Voters across Texas will take part in their party's primaries on Super Tuesday, March 5, along with 14 other states across the country.

Being a presidential year, voters across the 15 states — Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia — are expected to show up in force for the contest.

Those who survive the primaries will face off in the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Republican primary candidates includes Bill Hicks, Irene Armendariz-Jackson

Republicans will appear on the El Paso primary ballot in seven contests, though many more will appear in national-level races like president and U.S. Senate.

Of the seven races Republicans have entered locally, five will face no primary challenger. One will face no opposition at all.

Following are the Republican candidates who will appear on the March primary ballot in El Paso:

Republican primary contested

U.S. representative, District 23

Tony Gonzalez (incumbent)

Frank Lopez

Victor Avila

Julie Clark

Brandon Herrera

State representative, District 74

Robert Garza

John McLeon

Republican primary uncontested

Bill Hicks, El Paso County district attorney

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, U.S. representative, District 16

Minerva Torres Shelton, El Paso County sheriff

Claudia Rodriguez, county commissioner, Precinct1

Osvaldo Carrasco Jr., county constable, Precinct 4

Democratic primary candidates includes Veronica Escobar, Cesar Blanco

El Paso has long been a Democrat stronghold and El Paso's primary ballot is evidence of that. Where Republicans have mounted bids in only seven races, Democrats will be vying for over 30 seats in the March primary.

Many will face no opposition.

Following are the Democratic candidates who will appear on the March primary ballot in El Paso:

Democratic primary contested

Congressional District 16

Veronica Escobar (incumbent)

Leeland White

Congressional District 23

Lee Bausiner

S. Limon

District attorney

Nancy Casas

Alma Trejo

James Montoya

County attorney

Christina Sanchez

Sergio Saldivar

County sheriff

Ryan Urrutia

Oscar Ugarte

Robert “Bobby” Flores

Raul Mendiola

Michael P. Gonzales

County tax assessor-collector

Ruben P. Gonzalez

Art Lujan Seelig

County commissioner, Precinct 1

Jackie Arroyo Butler

Pete Faraone

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Iliana Holguin (incumbent)

Virginia Rodriguez

State representative, District 77

Alexsandra Annello

Vincent M. Perez

Norma Chavez

Homer Reza

65th District Court

Omar Carmona

Selina Saenz

383rd District Court

Lyda Ness Garcia

Mike Herrera

388th District Court

Marlene Gonzalez

Joy Degenhart

County Criminal Court 1

Linda Noelle Estrada

Linda Susan Perez

Constable, Precinct 1

Frank Almada

Saul Gutierrez

Andrea “Andi” Baca

Tony San Roman

Constable, Precinct 2

Jeremiah Martin Haggerty

Danny Zamora

Constable, Precinct 3

Hector Bernal

Eileen Lopez

Constable, Precinct 4

Luis “Louie” Aguilar

Robert M. Lopez

Constable, Precinct 5

Manny Lopez

Rito Rubio

Constable, Precinct 6

Rafael Chavez III

Javier Garcia

Democratic primary uncontested

Cesar Blanco, state senator, District 29

Claudia Ordaz, state representative, District 79

Joe Moody, state representative, District 78

Mary Gonzalez, state representative, District 75

Eddie Morales, state representative, District 74

Bill Moody, 34th District Court

Annabel “Anna” Perez, 41st District Court

Paty Baca, 346th District Court

Patrick Garcia, 384th District Court

Samuel Medrano Jr., 409th District Court

Sergio Enriquez, 448th District Court

Lisa Soto, 8th Court of Appeals Place 2

Gina Palafox, 8th Court of Appeals Place 3

Maria Salas Mendoza, 8th Court of Appeals Chief Justice

Diane Navarette, Criminal District Court 1

Carlos Carrasco, County Criminal Court 3

Jessica Vasquez, County Criminal Court 4

Angie Sommers, Constable Precinct 7

Libertarian Ryan Woodcraft for County Commission

The March primary will also feature a Libertarian candidate.

Ryan Woodcraft will be running unopposed as a Libertarian in the Commissioners Court Precinct 1 race. He will face off against the Democrat and Republican primary winners in the November general election.

