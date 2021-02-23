Texas electricity provider Griddy faces class action lawsuit for skyrocketing bills

Already facing complaints of massive bills during last week’s winter storm, Texas electricity provider Griddy is now the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit seeking monetary relief of more than $1 billion.

Lisa Khoury, a Griddy customer in Mont Belvieu, filed the lawsuit in Harris County on Monday after racking up a $9,340 bill between Feb. 13 and Feb. 19. The suit accuses Griddy of price gouging during the state’s power crisis that led to outages for millions of homes.

Khoury and her legal team are seeking relief for all Texans who paid for electricity through Griddy, including several North Texans who have publicly detailed the toll that high energy costs are taking on their finances, families and mental health.

“At this point we don’t know how many people might be affected, but there are likely thousands of customers who’ve received these outrageous bills,” Derek Potts, a Houston lawyer representing Khoury, said in a statement. “A class action will be the most efficient and effective way for Griddy’s customers to come together and fight this predatory pricing.”

Griddy’s business model relies on a low monthly membership fee, with customers paying wholesale market prices for electricity that are often below the fixed rate set by other electric providers.

That equation shifted significantly during President’s Day weekend, when the company urged its 29,000 customers to find another provider that would not expose them to the volatility of the market. Most Texans pay fixed rates for electricity through retail electric providers, electric cooperatives or municipal utilities.

Wholesale prices shot up by 10,000%, to the price cap of $9 per kilowatt-hour, for days during the storm — a phenomenon that was usually limited to a few hours per year during summer heat waves.

Khoury was one of thousands trying to find another provider for several days before finally switching on Feb. 19. Her family was mostly without power in their home from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, and tried to conserve energy when the electricity did return, according to the suit.

But that didn’t prevent Khoury from seeing her electricity bill rise far above its typical monthly amount of $200 to $250, according to her lawyer. She is now accusing Griddy of violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, along with counts of negligence, unjust enrichment and conversion.

The suit also seeks an injunction to prevent the company from billing or collecting payment for its “excessive prices,” according to a news release.

Lauren Valdes, a spokeswoman for Griddy, told the Star-Telegram last week that the company is “focusing all of our efforts on helping our customers — in the near and long future.” In a press release on Friday, Griddy added that it is working with the Public Utility Commission and the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas to “win relief for its customers.”

State action on high electricity bills could be coming, as Gov. Greg Abbott consulted a bipartisan group of lawmakers about potential legislative solutions on Saturday. Attorney General Ken Paxton also opened investigations into 11 energy companies, including Griddy, on Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Skyrocketing electric bills are "top priority," Texas governor says

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott says there will be a moratorium on power disconnects as residents recoup from a deadly winter storm that crippled the state's infrastructure.

  • Texas storm leaves damaged homes and high electric bills

    Texans are now facing sky-high bills after a catastrophic storm left many without heat or clean water.

  • Houston's Harris County is looking into leaving the Texas power grid after recent widespread power failures

    After a winter storm knocked out power for millions of Texans, Harris County officials are looking into ditching the state's unregulated power grid.

  • Texas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.

    When demand for energy rose sharply last week in unseasonably frigid Texas, and power plants started going offline, the state Public Utility Commission (PUC) allowed wholesale electricity prices to jump to the maximum rate of $9 per kilowatt-hour, a 7,400 percent increase over the normal rate of 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, The Texas Tribune reports. "The rate hike was supposed to entice power generators to get more juice into the grid, but the astounding costs were also passed directly on to some customers." Texas became national news because its power grid, overseen by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), nearly collapsed and 4.5 million customers lost power. But "now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who's going to pay for the energy crisis," Bloomberg News reports. "It will likely be ordinary Texans." "The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning," Bloomberg estimates. "That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week." Texas allows energy retailers to compete for customers, and those who opted for variable-rate plans face huge bills — up to $17,000 in one case. But even utilities with fixed-rate plans "that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers, or bonds," Bloomberg reports. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who appointed the PUC, said Sunday he will work with the legislature to address the huge energy bills. But the customers' pain is the energy industry's gain, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune report. After a 2014 freeze, Houston's CenterPoint Energy bragged to investors that it "benefited significantly" from high energy prices during the resulting power squeeze, adding, "To the extent that we get another polar vortex or whatever, absolutely, we'll be opportunistic and take advantage of those conditions." Under the Texas system, power companies not only aren't required to produce enough energy to avoid blackouts, "they are incentivized to ramp up generation only when dwindling power supplies have driven up prices," ProPublica and the Tribune report. That's incentive structure is a recipe for near-misses — and blackouts, said University of Houston energy expert Ed Hirs. It is also bad politics right now. "We cannot allow someone to exploit a market when they were the ones responsible for the dire consequences in the first place," said state Rep. Brooks Landgra (R). More stories from theweek.comWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsResearchers warn 'the devil is already here' after analysis of California COVID-19 variant

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton and wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, left for Utah during Texas freeze to have meetings about antitrust lawsuits

    The Texas Attorney General and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, skipped town the same day that US. Sen. Ted Cruz and his family left to Cancun.

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • Now that he's back from Cancun, Ted Cruz's reputation repair tour could be putting more people at risk

    The Texas senator has been flouting CDC quarantine recommendations while he attempts to mend his public image.

  • Florida police rescue girl, 13, from 22-year-old man in 'dark motel room'

    Deputy went 'from motel to motel' in search of the teenager, whose family called the sheriff's office after she never returned home from school, officials said.

  • Two years after reprieve, Tampa court orders man back to jail

    TAMPA — Kyle Moran, who for the last two years has worked to build a life after serving decades in prison for a murder he committed at 16, will have to return to jail, a judge said Tuesday morning. Acting on instructions from an appeals court, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly Fernandez imposed a 40-year sentence and gave Moran 45 days to get his affairs in order. He must turn himself in to ...

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • Here's what Mars sounds like: Rover beams back first ever audio from red planet

    NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the first audio clips captured from the surface of Mars, capturing the sound of wind gusts on the red planet.

  • ERCOT claims it can't be sued

    Even as lawsuits emerge after Texas' winter storm, the power grid operator says it wouldn't benefit anyone to sue them.

  • Report: Oklahoma football player suffers serious eye injury in bar fight

    Spencer Jones, Oklahoma's holder, was involved in an altercation at an off-campus bar.

  • USMNT submit provisional roster for Olympic qualifying

    The USMNT have submitted their provisional roster for Olympic qualifying next month, and it is absolutely stacked with young U.S. talent.

  • Shareholders Of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Must Be Happy With Their 91% Return

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is...

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • U.S. House budget panel approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday approved legislation with $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief, advancing a top priority of President Joe Biden toward a full House vote on passage expected later this week. The sweeping legislation is intended to stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment. "We must act swiftly to put an end to this pandemic and to stem the suffering felt by so many millions," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

  • Powell Congressional Testimony: Likely to Address Rising Rates, Surge in Inflation, Need for Fiscal Stimulus

    In his testimony this week, Powell may reiterate his suggestion that any inflationary spike to the upside over the near-term will be transitory.