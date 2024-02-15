Here are the Texas employers ranking in Forbes' America's Best Employers 2024 list

American business magazine Forbes released its annual list of "America's Best Employers 2024."

Each year since 2015, Forbes has partnered with market research firm Statistica to rank large and midsize employers throughout the United States. The companies analyzed surveys of over 170,000 U.S. workers, according to Forbes.

Survey respondents were asked to assess their employer on a number of aspects, including working hours, salary, opportunities for training and promotion, workload expectations, mental health benefits, and diversity within the management team.

Employees were also asked if they would recommend their employer to others and how their employer compared to other employers in the same industry.

Texas' top large employers on Forbes list

For the purposes of the survey, "large employers" were defined as those with more than 5,000 employees.

Here are the Texas employers that ranked in the top 100 in Forbes' list of large employers:

Texas' top midsize employers on Forbes list

Forbes defined "midsize employers" as those with between 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

Here are the Texas employers that ranked in the top 100 in Forbes' list of midsize employers:

