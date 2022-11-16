Texas to execute man for killing pregnant ex-girlfriend, her 7-year-old son in Fort Worth

An Azle man who is seeking to stop his execution because he claims religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday for strangling his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son in Fort Worth in 2005.

Stephen Barbee, 55, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the Texas state penitentiary in Huntsville.

All executions in Texas take place any time after 6 p.m. and all executions are carried out at the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Barbee was convicted of capital murder in the 2005 killings of 34-year-old Lisa Underwood, who was pregnant, and her son, 7-year-old Jayden, in their Fort Worth home. Their bodies were later found in a shallow grave in Denton County.

Fort Worth police have said Barbee admitted to the killings, but Barbee has since said he was coerced into the confession.

Barbee’s attorneys have asked the courts to stay his execution, arguing his religious rights are being violated because the state prison system, in the wake of a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on what spiritual advisers can do while in the execution chamber, did not create a written policy on the issue, according to an Associated Press report.

Investigators said that Barbee killed Underwood while believing the unborn child was his and would ruin his new marriage. DNA evidence later proved the baby wasn’t Barbee’s.

He was accused by prosecutors of suffocating Underwood and then doing the same to Jayden when Jayden heard the attack and walked in on it.

When detectives first brought him in for questioning, Barbee said he hadn’t seen Underwood for months. But when he went to the bathroom alone with a detective, police said that he admitted to the killing. The conversation wasn’t recorded, and Barbee later said it was coerced.

The order to stay the execution last year left Underwood’s mother, Sheila, who was planning on attending the execution, questioning when she, and her family, will “finally receive justice.”

“I’ve forgiven Stephen. I really have in my heart, but there’s a difference between forgiveness and justice, and my family deserves justice,” Sheila Underwood told the Star-Telegram in 2021. “My thinking was, he watched my family take their last breath, I will watch him take his last breath.”

This report contains information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.