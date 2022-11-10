Texas executes man for 2003 killing of mom after lawyers say he was denied proper access to psych evaluation

A 61-year-old man was executed Wednesday in Texas just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene in the case.

Tracy Beatty was convicted and sentenced to death for the strangling death of his 62-year-old mother, Carolyn Click, in her East Texas home in November 2003.

He received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to prison spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. Beatty, who became the fourth inmate to be put to death in Texas this year, died at 6:39 p.m., local time.

According to his lawyers, Beatty was denied a proper psychological evaluation before his execution.

His defense team hired experts to evaluate his mental health in the months leading up to his execution, but state prison officials refused to remove his handcuffs for the evaluations.

After a district judge dismissed a request that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice remove his handcuffs while he underwent a mental evaluation in September, his lawyers filed an appeal.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied him a stay of execution.

In their Supreme Court petition, his lawyers said that one mental health expert who had examined him determined that he was “clearly psychotic and has a complex paranoid delusional belief system” and that he lived in a “complex delusional world” where he believes there is a “vast conspiracy of correctional officers who ... ‘torture’ him via a device in his ear so he can hear their menacing voices.”

On Wednesday, right before Beatty was executed, he choked up and sobbed when speaking to his wife.

“I don’t want to leave you, baby. See you when you get there. I love you,” he said before mouthing a kiss to her.

His execution was the 13th in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that reports on issues related to capital punishment.

