Texas executes man who murdered real estate agent
Kosoul Chanthakoummane received a lethal injection for stabbing Sarah Walker in 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times.
Kosoul Chanthakoummane received a lethal injection for stabbing Sarah Walker in 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times.
The World Health Organization's director-general has suggested that racism is behind a lack of international attention being paid to the "worst humanitarian crisis in the world" in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 6 million people don't have access to basic services.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganboth and UN Secretary-General António Guterres
ABC13 spoke with police, who said the shooting was not the result of a robbery. Instead, they believe it was "personal in nature."
Hilary Linstead, the agent, casting director and film producer who launched Australia’s first talent agency, has died aged 83. Talked of as a “force of nature” by industry friends, Linstead is considered to have nurtured many of Australia’s most successful stage, film and TV talents, and is known for discovering Rome and Juliet director Baz Luhrmann among […]
The Catawba Digital Economic Zone proposes laws that would allow DAOs to be organized as limited liability companies or unincorporated non-profits.
In the year to March 2022 the total number of knife crime offences committed by 10-17 year olds in England and Wales was 3,490.
The Fox News host made the senseless comment as he piled on the Wyoming lawmaker after her blowout loss to Harriet Hageman.
The head of Africa's public health agency says he's “really pleased” that the World Health Organization is renaming the strains of the monkeypox disease to remove references to African regions amid concerns about stigmatization. The variant of the disease formerly known as the Congo Basin is now called Clade 1 and what was previously known as the West Africa clade is now called Clade 2, the U.N. health agency announced last week, saying it will hold an open forum to rename monkeypox altogether. “We are very glad that now we can be able to call them Clade 1 and Clade 2 rather than make reference to these variants using African regions,” Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing Thursday.
Broncos rookie WR Brandon Johnson has impressed this summer.
Footage has gone viral showing live fish and crabs being tested in China for the coronavirus.
I'd pay about $4.20 per year to preserve some more places for myself, my children and my Polk neighbors. Worth it.
An independent review is shedding light on the protocol surrounding the execution of an Alabama death row inmate, according to a report. The protocol behind Joe Nathan James Jr.’s lethal injection on July 28 was quickly called into question after spectators and reporters watched a seemingly unresponsive James presented for execution. Three hours after his scheduled time of execution, he was officially declared dead at 9:27 p.m.. The 50-year-old man had been convicted of killing his former girlfr
A Ukrainian partisan, alias Svarog, operating in occupied Melitopol, revealed some details of the operation of the Ukrainian underground resistance, in an interview with the New York Times on Aug. 17.
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006.
Explosions at a Russian air base and an ammunition depot mark a new phase in Kyiv’s efforts to degrade Moscow’s forces.
MAYVILLE, N.Y (Reuters) -The man suspected of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York will appear in court on Thursday afternoon, the prosecutor's office said. Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of wounding Rushdie, 75, on Friday just before the "The Satanic Verses" author was to deliver a lecture on stage at an educational retreat near Lake Erie. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. local time, the office of Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in an email.
Twitter has been busy with fan reactions to LeBron James' new contract extension to stay with the Lakers.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected a proposal by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying it would make the facility "more vulnerable". The plant, Europe's largest of its kind, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a "special military operation". Fears have grown in recent weeks over its safety and the risks of a possible Fukushima-style nuclear accident after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling it.
"The survey's future indexes rose slightly but continue to suggest that the firms expect overall declines six months from now," the report said. The 6-month forward index ticked up to negative 10.6 from negative 18.6 in July. Meanwhile, the report's inflation component showed further signs of relief from the extreme input price pressures manufacturers' have been battling for more than a year.
Today’s guest columnist is Josh Lalor, an Australian professional cricket player and consultant for KPMG. The June sale of media rights for the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed the global landscape of the sport forever and set cricket on a path soaring towards the USA. The $6.2 billion deal, a […]