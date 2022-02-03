Texas families worried about a repeat of 2021 as ice builds up

Storyful

Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on February 1 for the wake of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who died days after he and his partner Jason Rivera were shot while responding to a domestic call on January 21.Footage released by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell shows police officers in line as Mora’s coffin is carried into the cathedral.CBS New York said thousands of officers turned out to pay their respects, as well as elected officials and members of the public.According to NBC New York Mora, 27, was taken off life support four days after the shooting in Harlem.A funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday. Credit: Commissioner Sewell via Storyful