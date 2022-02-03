Texas families worried about a repeat of 2021 as ice builds up
As ice began coating trees near Dallas on the night of Feb. 2, many Texans prepared for the worst after 2021's devastating power outages.
Johnson has claimed hundreds of thousands of more people are in work than before COVID-19 - but this is not the case
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife attended a Lunar New Year’s Day concert in Pyongyang where he received thunderous cheers from audience members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of national power, state media reported. The North's official media has been highlighting Kim’s authoritarian leadership following a spree of missile tests in January, which some experts see as an attempt to pressure Washington over deadlocked nuclear negotiations after two years of pandemic border closures and economic decay. The Biden administration has called for the U.N. Security Council to meet Thursday to discuss North Korea’s most recent test of an intermediate-range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a key U.S. military hub in the Pacific.
A North Korean documentary broadcast on Tuesday showed a limping leader Kim Jong Un as he tackles the impoverished country's "worst-ever hardships" amid the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions over its weapons programmes. The narrator repeatedly lauded such projects as signs of "victory" led by a noticeably thinner Kim, in line with previous such documentaries used by state media to craft a semi-divine personality cult around him. The film did not elaborate on the hardships but reclusive North Korea, unlike rich, democratic South Korea, faces deepening food shortages amid the sanctions, drought and floods, according to U.N. agencies.
Mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on February 1 for the wake of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who died days after he and his partner Jason Rivera were shot while responding to a domestic call on January 21.Footage released by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell shows police officers in line as Mora’s coffin is carried into the cathedral.CBS New York said thousands of officers turned out to pay their respects, as well as elected officials and members of the public.According to NBC New York Mora, 27, was taken off life support four days after the shooting in Harlem.A funeral service was scheduled for Wednesday. Credit: Commissioner Sewell via Storyful
EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]
Courtesy of Mike and JeanineAn innocent Christmas present turned into a nightmare for an Ohio couple, who learned through an at-home DNA test that the child they had raised for 28 years was not biologically related to her father, a new lawsuit claims.According to the suit, Mike and Jeanine Harvey underwent an artificial insemination procedure at Summa Akron City Hospital in 1991, resulting in the birth of their daughter, Jessica, the next year. They never suspected anything was amiss and raised
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"
Video captures Edward Parker handing over $3,900 while being held at gunpoint on the job at The Lodge Hualapai in 2020. He paid back the amount he gave up after managers said hours later he must. “It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen,” his attorney said.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Bridget Moynahan, who shares a son with NFL star Tom Brady, wrote a supportive post about his retirement announcement.
Just north of Miami Beach, Indian Creek Island boasts 24-hour security complete with a private police force
The hunter saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but plenty of critics voiced opposition as to the plight of the troublesome gator.
Robinson's removal is the first Senate expulsion since at least the mid-1800s, according to a legislative librarian.
Brian Flores alleged in his lawsuit against the NFL that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked him to illegally recruit a "prominent QB" in 2019. That QB was Tom Brady, according to a report.
“It’s going to be a very impactful storm,” said Sam Lashley, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Washington finally unveiling its new team name and identity was like a batsignal for Eagles fans to get together and crush their new division rival. By Adam Hermann
The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild is expecting her third baby with husband James Rothschild, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last week