Texas family calls for officer's arrest after man is fatally shot in front yard of home

The family of a Killeen, Texas, man fatally shot by police in the front yard of his home is calling for the officer's arrest.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. when the family of Patrick Warren Sr., a Black man, called police to ask that a mental health professional be sent to the home.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the family, told NBC affiliate KCEN-TV that the family was told that a mental health deputy was not available so a police officer was sent.

The Killeen Police Department said that officer Reynaldo Contreras was sent to the home in response to a psychiatric call. When Contreras arrived he "encountered an emotionally distressed man," according to a police statement.

The officer used his "conducted energy weapon" on Warren but it was not effective, police said. He then used his gun, striking the 52-year-old man. Warren died at a hospital from his injuries.

It's not clear what led up to Contreras firing his weapon. The Killeen Police Department did not return a request for comment Thursday. Contreras also did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Texas Rangers, which is handling the investigation into the shooting, said it would not be releasing information at this time "so that the integrity of the investigation is not jeopardized."

The moments before and after the shooting were captured on video, which Merritt shared Wednesday on his Twitter page.

In video captured by a Ring doorbell camera, the officer knocks on the front door and is told to come inside. After a few moments, Contreras leaves the home followed by Warren, who is waving his hands in the air.

The officer is heard asking Warren to get down on the ground. Someone in the home yells for Contreras to not shoot. Warren walks toward the officer and out of view of the camera.

Another video, apparently filmed on a cell phone, shows Warren get up off the ground and walk forward out of view of the camera. A man yells for Warren to "sit down." Several shots can be heard in the video.

Story continues

"No, I told you don't use a gun," the man screams.

Contreras, a 5-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department, was placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in officer-involved shootings. Merritt said the officer should be arrested immediately.

"#PatrickWarrenSr was murdered by @KilleenPD. He was on his own property. He was unarmed. He was suffering a mental health crisis and simply needed help," the lawyer tweeted. "Instead he was shot three times in his chest and tased. We demand the immediate arrest of this officer."

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble issued a statement saying there would be a thorough investigation into the shooting. The police department is also conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.

"This incident is rightfully of great concern to the community. As Killeen Police Chief, it is my duty to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted so that all parties, including the public, have the answers they seek. There are many more facts in this case that are not publicly available at this time," he said.

"I assure you that more information will be made available as soon as appropriate, and I ask for your patience as both investigations proceed."