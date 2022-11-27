A Texas father is raising money after his ex-girlfriend burned his house down because she was upset another woman answered his phone

Tommy Garay and his daughter, Fundraiser on GoFundMe GoFundMe

Tommy Garay's now ex-girlfriend, Senaida Soto, allegedly set fire to his house, police said.

Soto was upset when she called his phone and another woman, who turned out to be a relative, answered.

Soto allegedly texted Garay, "I hope your house is okay," while his house was on fire, police said.

A Texas man is raising money after his ex-girlfriend allegedly burned his house down because she thought he was cheating.

The Bexar County Sheriff's office said in a November 22 statement that Senaida Soto, 23, burglarized and set fire to Tommy Garay's home after she FaceTimed Garay's phone and another woman answered the call.

The woman who answered the call, however, turned out to be a relative of Garay, according to police.

The sheriff's office said it obtained video of Soto lighting the couch on fire, which spread throughout the house, causing more than $50,000 worth of damage.

According to the police, Soto texted Garay "I hope your house is okay," while his home was ablaze.

Soto was arrested on November 22 on felony charges of burglary and arson.

Garay was not home when Soto, who he said he dated for only a month, burned down the family home he shared with his 2-year-old daughter, according to his fundraiser page.

Garay said in a GoFundMe that he lost everything and is raising funds to get back on his feet.

"I called the fire department but unfortunately by the time they arrived everything I owned including my daughters toys, clothes, shoes, etc was damaged/lost in the fire, this is such a devastating time for us, as this home, was the home my dad and I grew up in, this home has been part of my family for generations," Garay said on GoFundMe.

"I never would have imagined me being a victim of such crimes, as we had only been in a relationship for a month, this is very traumatizing, especially for my daughter, asking why we can't we go home," Garay wrote.

