Texas father, son arrested in murder of pregnant teen Savanah Soto, boyfriend

A father and son from Texas have been arrested in connection with the slayings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, both of who were fatally shot just days before Christmas.

Christopher Preciado, 19, is facing one count of capital murder while his 53-year-old father, Ramon Preciado, was charged with abuse of a corpse. The San Antonio Police confirmed their arrests in a press release early Thursday and said more charges are likely, potentially stemming from the death of the unborn child.

Both men were taken into custody late Wednesday night, police said. It comes just more than two weeks after 18-year-old Soto and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead. Their bodies were discovered on Dec. 27 in Guerra’s Kia Optima, parked outside a San Antonio apartment complex. Soto’s family sounded the alarm days before, after she missed an appointment to be chemically induced to give birth, a procedure undergone by women who are either past their due date or facing some sort of medical complication.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert — used to help law enforcement locate someone in imminent danger or whose disappearance is involuntary — on Christmas.

Police said the pair were killed at different locations on Dec. 21 and then moved to the parking lot where they were found. The Bexar County Medical Examiner later confirmed both victims died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso told reporters during a late-night news conference that Soto’s phone, collected at the scene, proved key in authorities’ investigation. He added that officers were also able to pinpoint a possible location of the suspect’s vehicle thanks to video collected from nearby security cameras, stills of which were released amid the manhunt.

When authorities traveled to a home they linked to the vehicle, they were met by the elder Preciado. Both he and his son were interviewed, Moscoso said. Detectives believe the deaths were related to a “narcotics deal that went bad,” he said, adding that authorities do not believe the father was present at the time of the killings.

His son called him after the murders, the sergeant said, and then he helped him move the bodies. Moscoso noted that Christopher Preciado will not be charged as an accomplice.

Soto’s death comes nearly two years after her 15-year-old brother, Ethan Soto, was shot dead in what has been described as a dispute over money.