Texas federal judge blocks state's controversial abortion law saying it's unconstitutional

In this article:
District Judge Robert Pitman blocked Texas' new abortion law saying it violates a constitutional right and legal precedent. The law bans abortion after embryonic cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks into pregnancy — and allows private citizens to file a lawsuit against anyone who helps someone get an abortion after that stage. Jan Crawford reports.

