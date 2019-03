HOUSTON (Reuters) - A fire at a petrochemical storage site outside Houston destroyed 11 massive storage tanks before it was extinguished early Wednesday, Intercontinental Terminals Co officials said.

The company, a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co, has not yet determined what caused the blaze, but officials said at a briefing Wednesday that investigations by local officials have begun. Smoke from the fire was visible for dozens of miles.





