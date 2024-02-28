Texas fires map: Track wildfires, smoke as Smokehouse Creek blaze engulfs 500,000 acres

Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson Co., taken on Feb. 27, 2024.

The second-largest wildfire in Texas history, Smokehouse Creek, has engulfed around 500,000 acres of land as dry conditions contribute to fires all around the state.

The fires have prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a disaster declaration for 60 counties, which enables critical resources to be deployed to impacted areas.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, as off midday Wednesday, there were six active wildfires, two controlled fires and 23 contained fires. Five of the active fires are located on the Texas panhandle, north of Amarillo.

Follow along here for live updates: Texas wildfire becomes 2nd largest in state history, grows to 500,000 acres

Where are the Texas wildfires?

The active fires are as follows, according to Texas A&M Forest Service as of midday Wednesday:

Smokehouse Creek — Hutchinson County, 500,000 acres, 0% contained

Windy Deuce Fire — Moore County, 40,000 acres, 20% containment

Grape Vine Creek Fire — Gray County, 30,000 acres, 60% containment

Magenta — Oldham County, 2,000 acres, 40% containment

687 Reamer — Hutchinson County, 2,000 acres, 10% containment

Mills Creek — Fannin County, 75 acres, 0% containment

Map of Texas Wildfires:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas fires map: Track ocations of wildfires, smoke around panhandle