Texas' fix after blackout doesn't dwell on climate change

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Curtis Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp., at table left, testifies as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, in Austin, Texas. Only days remain for Texas lawmakers to make good on promised overhauls following one of the largest power outages in U.S. history, when more than 4 million customers lost heat after an artic blast buckled the state's electric grid. (AP Photo/Eric Gay,File)
PAUL J. WEBER
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid.

A far-reaching bill sent Sunday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would require some power generators to winterize against extreme cold following one of the most massive blackouts in U.S. history. Experts praised some reforms as significant but say concessions to Texas' powerful oil and gas industry still leaves the grid vulnerable.

At least 151 people died in the winter storm and ensuing blackout, according to the tally kept by state officials, although the actual number of victims is widely believed to be much larger.

President Joe Biden’s national climate adviser called the winter storm a “wake-up call” for the United States to build energy systems and other infrastructure that are more reliable and resilient in the face of extreme-weather events. But in the Texas Capitol, Republican lawmakers sidelined discussion of climate change while trying to get to the root of the blackout and come up with ways to prevent it from happening again.

“Obviously, we have to be able to operate during those type of situations," said Republican state Rep. Chris Paddie, who carried the bill, while being pressed on climate change before a final vote Sunday. “As far as the reasons for that, that's always a point of discussion."

A last-minute addition to the bill requires energy regulators to consider in their planning projections by the state's climatologist. John Nielsen-Gammon, who has been the Texas state climatologist for two decades, said he was not asked to testify by lawmakers after the blackout but did provide input to the some offices that reached out.

“The cold wasn’t unprecedented, but the combination of extreme cold and widespread snow was extremely unusual," Nielsen-Gammon said in an email. “ Also, I volunteered the information that climate change was probably making such events less likely rather than more likely.”

Fallout from the outages has slowed since after a burst of firings and resignations of officials involved. Attention to the blackouts also dimmed in the state Capitol as GOP lawmakers raced to pass staunchly conservative laws over abortion, guns and voting restrictions in the final weeks.

During February’s storm, demand for heat soared as temperatures plunged. Roughly a quarter of Texas’ natural gas supply was knocked off line. Failures by fossil fuel plants, including natural gas facilities, contributed twice as many outages as solar and wind generators, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator.

After Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas in 2017, a 200-page state report warned that powerful natural disasters will become more frequent because of a changing climate but did not use the phrase “climate change.”

“It’s very hard to prepare for something you’re scared to name,” Democratic state Rep. Erin Zweiner said.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 people rescued after high-speed roller coaster stops mid-ride at a Texas Six Flags

    “The ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection.”

  • Brown leads TCU past Oklahoma St. 10-5 in Big 12 title game

    Porter Brown had two hits and drove in five runs to help TCU defeat Oklahoma State 10-7 in the Big 12 championship game on Sunday night. Brown, a redshirt freshman outfielder, was selected the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Phillip Sikes had three hits and scored three runs, and Luke Boyers had two hits and scored twice for the second-seeded Horned Frogs (40-17), who also were selected Sunday as one of the 16 NCAA Tournament regional hosts.

  • Rule Britannia? Critics question Johnson's flagship plans

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to build a national flagship to travel the world’s oceans promoting British trade and investment. While Johnson didn’t put a price tag on the flagship, British media reported it would cost about 200 million pounds ($233 million). The project harkens back to a previous golden age, where the royal yacht projected the majesty of Empire when Britannia ruled the waves.

  • Israeli right wing leader announces plan to oust Netanyahu with "change government"

    The leader of Israel's right wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, said in a speech Sunday he'll do everything in his power to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid “to get the country back on the right track."Why it matters: A new "change government" could end the political crisis that has led to four elections in Israel in two years. It would make Bennett prime minister, bringing an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu's rule.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Bennett, who called Lapid his “friend”, in the speech accused Netanyahu of lying when he says he can form a right wing government with 61 members of the legislature.He added that the alternative to a unity government was a fifth election, which he said would lead to a sixth and seventh election. “This will tear apart our country brick by brick until our house collapses on us”, Bennett said.“Mr. Netanyahu is not trying to form a right wing government. He knows it's impossible. He wants to take the country to his own personal Masada,” Bennett said. He said Netanyahu was operating a “well-oiled machine that is spreading lies to sow fear in the public.”Bennett stressed the new unity government will not be left-wing, and that it wouldn't give up territories or hesitate to go on a military operation if one is needed.“The left wing part of the government made big compromises … each side of the government will have a veto power and equal number of votes”, Bennett said.The other side: Netanyahu gave a statement shortly after Bennett’s speech, calling him a liar and “the con artist of the century.” He called on right wing voters to put pressure on the members of Knesset from Bennett’s party so that they don't vote in favor of the new government.Worth noting: Under a “change government,” Bennett would serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. It would be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.What’s next: Bennett’s and Lapid’s negotiations teams convened right after the speech. Lapid and Bennett were already on the verge of a deal three weeks ago when talks suspended over the Gaza operation.Both of them want to finish negotiations by Monday or Tuesday, and notify President Rivlin that they managed to form a government. The swearing in of the government could take place no more than a week later.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Intel's latest 11th-gen CPU lets ultraportables hit 5GHz

    Thin and light computers will finally cross the 5GHz barrier with Intel's latest flagship 11th-gen U-series chip.

  • Marshal who mocked LeBron James is fired for policy violations

    The mayor of Bellevue, Idaho, said the policy violations "have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online."

  • Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

    Joi McCondichie is a native of this city, but her life and career in public education kept her away from home for decades. It was on this trail that thousands of Black Tulsans fled the white mob that leveled their community on May 31-June 1, 1921, in the calamity that came to be known as the Tulsa Race Massacre. The weekend was to include a keynote speech from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and a performance by singer John Legend at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field in the historic Greenwood district.

  • Death is painfully familiar in Floyd's old neighborhood

    HOUSTON – She wondered what the children knew. Kimberly Hewitt noticed them playing outside Cuney Homes when she arrived on the anniversary of George Floyd's killing and feared the deaths of Black people were starting to seem too normal. She did not want young people here to think an early death was their fate, too. Hewitt and several dozen well-wishers prayed. They recited Floyd's name and ...

  • At Flower Mound fire station entrance, man turned, pointed gun at officers, police say

    Officers fired at the man, but he was not shot. He was tased and arrested.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says that Republicans 'want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election'

    "The American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment," Jeffries said.

  • Belarus airline chief decries airspace restrictions by EU states

    The head of Belarusian national airline Belavia on Saturday condemned as "despicable" the decision by numerous EU countries to impose airspace restrictions on the carrier following the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. Most of Belarus's neighbours and many other European nations have banned Belavia flights amid outrage over Sunday's forced landing of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

  • Regina King surprised by news she is on short list to direct ‘Superman’

    Regina King learned over the weekend that she is being considered to direct the new Superman movie and is just as surprised as anyone else. Oscar award winner King was a guest Saturday on MSNBC’s Cross Connection and appeared taken aback when host Tiffany Cross mentioned that she was a possible contender to direct the eagerly anticipated movie.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Add-ons can tack hundreds or thousands of dollars onto the sticker price of a car. Before you buy, know which add-ons you don't want to buy at the dealership.

  • Ron DeSantis clashes with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine checks

    ‘It’s a game of chicken and the cruise lines are not going to blink for a second in this game,’ maritime lawyer Mike Winkleman says

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Workplaces can require employees to get vaccinated, federal agency determines

    ‘The federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19,’ the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says

  • It's official: Cody Bellinger is back for Dodgers

    Slugger Cody Bellinger is expected to start for the Dodgers on Saturday for the first time in almost two months.

  • San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

    Nine VTA employees and gunman died in California mass shooting

  • Miami police chief calls for more gun control amid ‘scourge’ of shootings

    Miami police chief Art Acevedo calls the dual shootings in Miami-Dade ‘an indication of the problem we have with the scourge of gun violence in this country’

  • Fact check: Quote falsely attributed to French writer and philosopher Voltaire

    A post online features French writer and philosopher Voltaire along with a purported quote by him. The quote is from an American white nationalist.