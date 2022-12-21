When Texas Food Stamps Are Scheduled To Distribute Onto Lone Star Cards in January

benedek / iStock.com

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides nutritional benefits for low-income households who meet program rules. In Texas, SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards — the state’s EBT card. Benefits, including January’s food stamps, are distributed to SNAP accounts according to the same schedule each month.

SNAP eligibility is based on the financial situation of all members of the household. For a family of four in Texas, the maximum monthly income to remain eligible for benefits is $3,816 with the maximum monthly SNAP amount for a family of the same size being $939.

To apply, Texas residents can apply online at YourTexasBenefits.com. If paper form is preferred, you can download here or request the application be mailed to you. Your completed paper application can be mailed, faxed or delivered in person to your local Texas SNAP benefits office.

There are additional ways to save money using your Texas Lone Star Card. For example, Texas SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your Texas Lone Star Card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide.

The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number. Benefits are deposited onto Lone Star Cards over 15 days, beginning on the 1st of every month.

Here is the January 2023 schedule for Texas Lone Star Card SNAP benefits:

SNAP EDG # ends in: Benefits available: 0 Jan. 1st 1 Jan. 3rd 2 Jan. 5th 3 Jan. 6th 4 Jan. 7th 5 Jan. 9th 6 Jan. 11th 7 Jan. 12th 8 Jan. 13th 9 Jan. 15th

Texas SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most foods — as well as seeds and plants to grow food — at major grocery stores and retailers, or at any store that has a Lone Star Card sign. According to the Texas HHS, SNAP cannot be used to:

Buy tobacco

Buy alcoholic drinks

Buy things you can’t eat or drink

Pay for food bills you owe

Your Texas Lone Star Card can also be used online, but it can’t be used at all stores that offer online shopping. You can check here for approved online retailers. SNAP shoppers can double their benefits at farmers’ markets or with Fresh for Less mobile markets and curbside delivery.

