Texas freeze led to release of tons of air pollutants as refineries shut

Refinery operations near the Houston Ship Channel are seen in Houston

By Laura Sanicola and Erwin Seba

NEW YORK/HOUSTON (Reuters) - The largest U.S. oil refiners released tons of air pollutants into the skies over Texas this week, according to figures provided to the state, as one environmental crisis triggered another.

Refiners and petrochemical plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast scrambled to shut production as an arctic air mass spread into a region unused to frigid temperatures.

The extreme cold, which killed at least two dozen people in Texas and knocked out power to more than 4 million at its peak, also hit natural gas and electric generation, cutting supplies needed to run the plants.

Shutdowns led to the refineries flaring, or burning and releasing gases, to prevent damage to their processing units. That flaring darkened the skies in eastern Texas with smoke visible for miles.

"These emissions can dwarf the usual emissions of the refineries by orders of magnitude," said Jane Williams, chair of the Sierra Club's National Clean Air Team.

She said U.S. regulators must change policies that allow "these massive emissions to occur with impunity."

TOP POLLUTERS

The five largest refiners emitted nearly 337,000 pounds of pollutants, including benzene, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, according to preliminary data supplied to the Texas Commission on Environment Quality (TCEQ).

Valero Energy said in a filing with the TCEQ that it released 78,000 pounds over 24 hours beginning Feb. 15 from its Port Arthur refinery, citing the frigid cold and interruptions in utility services.

The 118,100 pounds of emissions from Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 were more than three times the excess emissions that it declared to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the whole of 2019.

Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery released 14,255 pounds over less than five hours on Feb. 15, equivalent to about 10% of its total releases above permitted levels in 2019.

Exxon Mobil said its Baytown Olefins Plant emitted nearly one ton of benzene and 68,000 tons of carbon monoxide, citing in its disclosure the halting of "multiple process units and safe utilization of the flare system."

Exxon blamed the shutdown of two Texas refineries on the freezing weather and loss of natural gas supplies. A spokesman said its petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana have supplied 560 megawatts to local communities, helping power about 300,000 homes.

Valero did not have an immediate comment. Motiva and Marathon did not respond to requests for comment.

Final figures on pollution releases are due to be submitted to the state in two weeks.

'NO SAFE AMOUNT'

The flaring continued through the week as refiners kept plants out of service.

"We had six or seven flares going at one time," Hilton Kelly, who lives in Port Arthur, home to refineries operated by Motiva, Valero and Total SE, said on Friday. "It's still happening now."

Sharon Wilson, a researcher at advocacy group Earthworks, said the releases are alarming, in part because "there is no safe amount of benzene for human exposure."

State data showing oil and gas producers were flaring methane this week "is just making things worse, and it could have been prevented" by winterizing facilities, she said.

Texas oil and gas companies filed 174 notices of pollution releases above permitted levels between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, four times the number the prior week, according to TCEQ data.

Total pollution at Houston-area facilities during the cold snap totaled approximately 703,000 pounds, about 3% of the total pollution over permitted amounts for all of 2019 and almost 10% of 2018's releases, according to TCEQ data analyzed by advocacy group Environment Texas.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola in New York and Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Transgender Oath Keeper petitions for release from jail following charges relating to the Capitol siege, reportedly citing safety fears

    Jessica Watkins has alleged that she has been "treated harshly" and is at "particular risk in custody" because she is transgender, BuzzFeed News reported.

  • What would happen if humans tried to land on Jupiter

    Trying to land on it would be like trying to land on a cloud here on Earth. There's no outer crust to break your fall on Jupiter.

  • Parents alerted to NurseryCam security breach

    The company says its logins were hacked but it does not believe children or staff were spied on.

  • 'Flora & Ulysses' cast talk new Disney+ comedy — and Danny Pudi's terrifying experience waking up with a squirrel in his bed

    “After college I did summer stock theatre in Northern Wisconsin, and I woke up one day with a squirrel in my bed,” the Chicago-born "Community" alum shares. “It was terrifying. It’s still the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life.”

  • Romeo Power Surges On Deal To Develop Next-Gen EV Battery Technology

    Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) shares were advancing Friday following a deal announced by the company. What Happened: Romeo, which provides battery packs for commercial fleets, announced a memorandum of understanding with Ecellix to develop and launch next-generation battery technology. The strategic partnership will leverage Ecellix's ultra-high capacity eCell technology and Romeo's battery pack, modules and battery management system to create advanced electrification solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. Ecellix's eCell micro-porous silicon anode battery materials aim to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries. Related Link: Competition Intensifies For Commercial Vehicle Battery Makers Why It's Important: The strategic partnership, the companies said, will lead to the development of battery tech with market-leading range, faster charge times, maximized uptime and increased profit per mile. The combination of Ecellix's high energy density materials and Romeo's advanced truck battery architecture has the potential to reduce the weight of a 1-megawatt-hour battery pack by up to 9,900 pounds. This would mean a reduction in the weight of a battery-electric Class 8 truck by up to 25%, giving a range of over 600 miles. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Ecellix. Their battery material technology is impressive, adding up to 50% more energy to current generation lithium-ion batteries," said Lionel Selwood, Jr., CEO of Romeo Power, said in a statement. RMO Price Action: Romeo shares were advacing 2.94% to $14.73 at last check Friday. Related Link: Exclusive: Romeo Power's CEO On 'The Electrification Decade' See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Morgan Stanley Is Bullish on QuantumScape, Fisker, Bearish On Lordstown, Romeo Power© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Is Surging: These 3 Stocks Would Be Big Winners in an Oil Boom

    Oil prices have been on fire this year, surging by more than 25% and recently topping $60 a barrel. Given this backdrop, we asked some of our energy contributors which oil stocks they believe are best positioned to benefit if oil prices continue booming. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Helmerich & Payne): Energy services get roughed up when oil falls because their customers pull back on spending.

  • Bolsonaro's nominee to run Petrobras stresses need for "balance" in fuel pricing

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's nominee to lead state-run oil company Petrobras said on Saturday the company needs to find "balance" in fuel pricing, considering the impact on shareholders, investors, sellers and consumers. Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general and former defense minister overseeing the state-run Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border with Paraguay and Argentina since 2019, was tapped on Friday to be the next chief executive of Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Bolsonaro has criticized Roberto Castello Branco, current CEO of the state firm known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, for ignoring the complaints of truckers as he hiked diesel prices 15% this week, tracking global markets higher.

  • Biden's first month was a 'honeymoon,' but bigger challenges loom ahead

    One month into the job, President Joe Biden is on the cusp of securing a bigger economic rescue package than during the 2009 financial crisis. The White House's broad strategy - avoid unwinnable political fights, focus on policies with mass voter appeal, and mostly ignore Republican attacks - will be increasingly difficult in the months ahead, Democrats and Republicans say, even as millions more are vaccinated and the economy rebounds. "They've got some problems right around the corner," said Jim Manley, once a top aide to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

  • Brittany Higgins: Parliament rape accuser makes complaint

    The former political adviser alleges she was raped by a colleague in Australia's Parliament House.

  • Canada's Andreescu injured again after 15-month layoff

    Bianca Andreescu's return to the tennis circuit after a 15-month injury layoff was short-lived as organisers said on Saturday that the 2019 U.S. Open champion had pulled out of next week's Adelaide International with a left leg problem. The opening round at this month's Australian Open was the first match for the 20-year-old Canadian since the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen where she retired with a meniscus tear in her left knee. Andreescu, who was in hard quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Melbourne, exited the Grand Slam in the second round but continued playing at a WTA event at Melbourne Park.

  • Only 'language of power' and sanctions can free Navalny, ally says

    Russia would only consider releasing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny if its leadership was hit with painful personal sanctions, a close ally said ahead of a meeting with European policymakers in Brussels on Sunday. European foreign ministers are expected to agree on Monday to impose sanctions on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the jailing of Navalny. Navalny was arrested last month on his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a nerve agent.

  • Tensions rise between Somalia and UAE over delayed elections

    Two days after violence related to Somalia's delayed elections, the country's foreign ministry has accused “external forces” for contributing to the problems. At least five soldiers were killed and more than a dozen people, mostly civilians, were wounded on Friday in violent protests over the country’s delayed election. The foreign ministry blamed a foreign country for making “misinformed and misleading statements that disregard the facts and at times appear to be supporting insurrection,” in a statement issued Sunday.

  • Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges

    Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. Charges of abusive behavior, sexual harassment and rape against several well-known Greek actors, directors and officials have proliferated in the past month, creating a #MeToo moment in Greece. The first to speak out was Olympic gold medalist Sofia Bekatorou, who accused an official at Greece's sailing federation of raping her in 1998.

  • Hurry! The price of an Apple MacBook Pro has never been this low at Amazon

    Ready to give your old laptop the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded MacBook Pro for a steal.

  • United Plane Loses Engine Mid-Flight, Scattering Debris In Denver Suburbs

    The plane returned safely to the Denver airport shortly after takeoff.

  • United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

    A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure soon after takeoff, the airline said. Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts in a field.

  • Yeah, the Diet Cokes and Junk Food. But This Look at Trump's Hotel Is All About Influence-Peddling.

    A fantastic story in the Washingtonian details how patrons at Trump's property were climbing all over each other to grease their way to power's proximity.

  • Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title

    Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open. Entering Sunday, Djokovic already ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. Plus, he's still gaining on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings, now up to 18 overall, two shy of the men’s record those rivals share.

  • Kerr: Green 'crossed the line' in Warriors' loss to Hornets

    Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game. Rozier finished with 36 points, his fourth straight 30-point game. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball.

  • Wealthy Florida couple give different accounts of violent confrontation

    Police respond to a call from a man claiming an intruder brutally attacked him and his wife, but everything changes after the wife tells her side of the story.