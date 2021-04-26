Texas Gains House Seats, N.Y. Loses as Census Hands Edge to GOP

(Bloomberg) -- Texas will gain the most new seats in the U.S. House of Representatives under new Census numbers released Monday, while states in the Northeast and Midwest lose seven in a shift of political clout to Republican strongholds before the 2022 midterms.

New York would have kept all 27 seats in the U.S. House if the Census Bureau had counted 89 more people in the state, all other things being equal. Instead, it lost one, Census officials said.

The bureau released its decennial count of state populations Monday, reshuffling the 435 House seats among the 50 states to account for population changes over the last decade.

Those changes alone could be enough to decide the balance of power: Democrats hold a narrow advantage in the House now, with a margin of fewer than half a dozen seats.

The states gaining seats are largely ones that former President Donald Trump won in 2020, while states President Joe Biden won -- including the so-called “Blue Wall” states of the industrial North -- are losers.

Texas will gain two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also each gain a seat.

Because the size of the House has been capped since 1911, those new seats must come at the expense of seven states: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

And because the Electoral College factors in House representation, those states will lose influence in the 2024 presidential vote.

The results were a surprise, with fewer seats being redistributed than at any time since Congress refused to allow reapportionment following the 1920 census.

Texas had been expected to gain three seats and Florida two, and Arizona was also expected to gain a seat based on the Census Bureau’s own annual estimates. Acting Census Director Ron Jarmin attributed that difference to slower-than-expected growth, but said the discrepancy was within 1%.

Alabama, Minnesota and Rhode Island were expected to lose seats but were spared a cut in the final numbers.

The average House seat will now represent 761,169 people, up from 710,767 from 2010.

There is one bright spot for Democrats, as demographic changes also mean that Republican bastions such as Texas are becoming more Democratic, putting the party closer to its long-term goal of someday moving the Lone Star state back into the Republican column.

The Census also announced that the total U.S. population stands at 331,449,281 people, a 7.4% growth since 2010, but the second-slowest growth decade in U.S. history.

Later this year, the Census Bureau will release data that shows the growth in population centers, and that will guide states in redrawing their congressional district maps. That promises to set off contentious debates in states where partisan legislators draw the district lines.

With only seven seats changing hands, there are actually fewer changes to the political map than at any time since at least the 1940s. Before the pandemic, domestic migration had reached its lowest levels since World War II, slowing the long-term trend of people moving to the Sun Belt. But the narrow margin Democrats hold in the House and the nation’s deep political divisions make any change more significant.

California, while still the most populous state, will lose a congressional seat for the first time since it joined the Union in 1850. Montana will have two representatives for the first time since the 1980s.

The release of the top-level apportionment data Monday was four months behind schedule, as the coronavirus pandemic hit just when the Census Bureau was launching the constitutionally required national head count.

The delayed start could create added chaos at the filing deadlines for next year’s congressional elections, as incumbents and their challengers won’t know which districts they’re running for until their campaigns have already started.

It could also help force some House members to retire or run for higher office. On Monday, Democratic Representative Tim Ryan announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate after conceding that the new maps will make it harder for his Youngstown-area House district to stay in Democratic hands.

