Texas gas prices fall about 8 cents

Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read
Jose Hernandez fills up the tank at a gas station in Phoenix, Arizona, in July.
Texas gas prices fell nearly 8 cents in the past week, to an average of average of $3.49 per gallon of regular fuel as of Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.83, making prices in Texas about 13.3% lower than the nation's average.

The average fuel price in Texas has fallen about 33 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have ranged between $2.74 on Aug. 30, 2021, and $4.64 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in Texas was $2.74 per gallon, representing a 21% annual increase.

In the Wichita Falls area, the cheapest gas in town on Wednesday was $3.19 at the Dollar Saver at 3602 Sheppard Access Road, according to the GasBuddy website.

The next cheapest gas was $3.21 at both the AAFES Exchange gas station near the Sheppard AFB main gate and the Murphy USA station at 2311 Airport Drive.

In the U.S., gas prices are up 68 cents from a year ago.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years

The average national gas price has fallen for the 11th consecutive week.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Texas gas prices fall 8 cents

