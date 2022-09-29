Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

He is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl is alleged to have plotted with another 12-year-old in Lufkin, roughly 230 miles southeast of Weatherford, to kill their pets and families and flee to Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.

The second girl did not act and was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities found the Weatherford girl around 11:30 p.m. lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the girl shot her father and fled before she turned the gun on herself, the sheriff's office has said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com