In Texas, who goes first at a four-way stop? Here’s who has the right of way

From driver’s education classes, we know running a red light in Texas is a violation. But who goes first when multiple cars arrive at a busy four-way stop intersection at the same time?

At a four-way stop, the vehicle that arrived first at the intersection receives the right of way. That applies regardless of where the car is located or what direction it is going, according to Top Driver.

If it’s unclear who arrived first, or if two cars arrived at the same time, the driver on the left should yield to the driver on the right, per the Wilhite Law Firm. The vehicle furthest to the right has the right of way. If the intersection does not have a traffic light, stop sign or other traffic control device, drivers must yield to other drivers on their right.

When two cars arrive head-to-head at a four-way stop at the same time, and one intends to turn and the other intends to go straight, the vehicle going straight has the right of way. If both are going straight or turning in the same direction, they can both proceed at the same time as they will not cross paths.

When two cars arrive head-to-head at a four-way stop at the same time, and one intends to turn right and the other intends to turn left, the vehicle turning right has right of way. The driver turning left should wait until the other car has fully passed.