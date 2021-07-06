Texas GOP backs off changes to Sunday voting before next try

PAUL J. WEBER
·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are backing off two contentious voting measures ahead of a second attempt to pass new election laws, after Democrats temporarily thwarted a restrictive bill in May by staging a dramatic walkout from the state Capitol.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Tuesday that a special session starting this week will not revive changes to polling hours on Sunday — when many Black churchgoers cast their ballot — or wording that would have made it easier for judges to overturn an election. Republicans had inserted both into a sweeping bill at the last minute in May, which partly fueled Democrats' revolt.

“Neither will be in Special Election bill,” Patrick tweeted.

It came on top of weeks of Republicans distancing themselves from those provisions, adding up to a tacit acknowledgment of GOP missteps both political and legislative in their final rush to pass new voting laws in Texas. Democrats have pointed to the efforts as evidence of trying to make it harder for their side to win and not, as Republicans argue, election safeguards.

“It’s illustrative of how far they tried to overreach, and now they’re embarrassed by what they tried to do,” said state Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the House Democratic caucus.

Texas Republicans have yet to unveil their second attempt at voting legislation, making it unclear what provisions they still plan to pursue this summer. They had also sought to ban 24-hour polling locations, drive-thru voting and empower partisan poll watchers.

The special session that begins Thursday will be the first time lawmakers are back at work since Democrats' late-night revolt over the Memorial Day weekend. The GOP's overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol means it is likely an elections bill will pass, although Democrats have vowed to continue fighting and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.

Since the walkout, Republicans have pointed fingers over the final version of the failed bill, even though GOP negotiators signed off on it and the Senate author, Republican Bryan Hughes, defended the revisions on the floor before a final vote.

Patrick’s tweet was in response to a column in The Quorum Report, which covers Texas politics. His office did not respond to a request for comment about provisions he expects the new bill to include.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to lay out an agenda for the 30-day special session, but he has demanded new election laws and vetoed funding for the legislative branch after the walkout.

The lieutenant governor in Texas presides over the state Senate, making it one of the state’s most powerful offices. Other Republicans have previously suggested the language that prohibited Sunday voting morning — a time widely used by Black churchgoers in “souls to the polls” campaigns — was a typo and would be corrected in a special session.

Under the other provision, a judge could have voided a candidate’s victory if the number of fraudulent votes cast could change the outcome, regardless of whether it was proved that the fraud actually had affected the result.

Nationwide, Republicans have rushed to enact a wave of strict voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Governor Says Partisan Divide to Blame For Low Vaccination Rates: 'Politics is Becoming Religion'

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is one of a number of Republican governors urging residents to get the vaccine

  • Biden says 'democracy did prevail' six months after Capitol riot

    President Joe Biden concluded that "democracy did prevail" six months after the "disorder" of the Capitol Hill riot.

  • New operator chosen for NYC ice rink formerly run by Trump

    A consortium of businesses and nonprofits will run Central Park's Wollman rink, one of four recreational concessions that were operated by Donald Trump's company until the city canceled its contracts with the former president, the city Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday. A joint venture called Wollman Park Partners LLC is expected to be awarded a five-year contract to run the rink after submitting the winning bid for the project, city officials said. The joint venture, which includes Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, Related Companies, Equinox, caterer Great Performances and local groups such as Ice Hockey in Harlem, will reinvest all profits into upgrading the rink, city officials said.

  • White House to spin July 4 vaccination shortfall

    President Joe Biden will lay out a five-point plan to immunize more people against COVID-19 after the White House missed its July 4 goal.

  • The NEA prefers activism over unbiased history lessons

    These days, the primary objective of too many of our educators is not to teach reading, writing, arithmetic, or history. Nor is it to reopen the country's schools. Their new goal is to protest alongside activist organizations.

  • Republicans’ effort to deny the Capitol attack is working – and it’s dangerous

    Six months on, as politicians and the rightwing media downplay the attack or shift the blame, fears of a replay grow A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images It has been described as America’s darkest day since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. But whereas 9/11 is solemnly memorialised in stone, a concerted effort is under way to airbrush the US

  • Critical race theory uproar sparks a new wave of school board recalls

    Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re

  • A promise to release police video falls short

    Alex Gonzales was 27 years old when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop by police in Austin, Texas in January."It's hard every day getting up."His mother Liz told Reuters she's wracked with anger and grief since Alex's death."I miss him. Mom, momma. I miss him. I miss him. I miss his voice."The officer who killed Gonzales wore a police body camera, and the city of Austin had pledged to make public all video involving serious injury or death within 60 days. But the Gonzales family would learn that the city would fall short of that promise."Why? Because we're in Austin? Because we're in Texas? What? What is going on with the office inside Austin? They know 60 days, and they still… nothing."Laws covering police cameras and video releases vary widely by jurisdiction across the United States. In Austin, police reform activists initially cheered the city's 60-day promise as a move toward transparency and accountability. But a Reuters review found that since May of 2020 when Austin pledged to release videos within 60 days, police met that deadline only once.In three cases where police shot and killed suspects, video was released after that deadline. And in at least 10 use-of-force incidents during Black Lives Matter protests last year, the department did not release any video.Some say the delays are the work of a department trying to protect itself.Rebecca Webber is an Austin civil rights lawyer."As far as just releasing body cam or security or dash cam videos of shootings, in my opinion, they continue to make those decisions the same way that they always have for years and years and years, as long as I've been paying attention, that they release information that is good for their officers and they do not release information that is not good.”Webber represents Sam Kirsch, who is suing the police over an injury to his eye he claims was caused by a police-fired projectile during a Black Lives Matter protest in May last year. "Thankfully when I was shot, I wasn't knocked out. I stayed conscious, which is really good, but you can imagine what a projectile shot by an 40-milimeter grenade launcher will do to your face."The district attorney’s office says it is investigating the incident but no longer objects to releasing the footage. The video is not yet public.In court filings the officer said he acted within the scope of his duties.While Gonzales's family waited and weeks became months, police twice put out statements explaining the hold-up. They cited weather-related closures and investigative needs.His mother Liz said it was upsetting to steel herself for the video of her son's death ahead of each deadline, only to be confronted with delays."I'd be working and then I'd just stop. Like I'd be stuck. Like, snap out of it. And it's hard for me to snap out of it. And then I'd start getting mad, and then I'd start taking it out on people and that's not me. And that's not right."Austin's interim police chief said there have been legitimate reasons for delays in releasing video, including insufficient resources for the time-intensive process of preparing the footage for public disclosure.But he told Reuters the policy needs to be overhauled. He wants to reduce processing time by no longer editing videos and instead release almost-raw footage.The Gonzales video was finally released in April, 113 days after the shooting. It's graphic, and shows Alex Gonzales's final moments.He exits the car as officers repeatedly shout commands at him.He walks around to the passenger side and reaches into the vehicle.Officer Luis Serrato repeatedly shouts "do not reach," and then fires his weapon ten times.Liz Gonzales believes Alex was wrongfully killed, and plans to sue the city.Ken Irvin is an attorney representing officer Serrato. He says that releasing video could, in some cases, compromise the rights of cops facing criminal investigation."We're not wholesale against the release of footage. But it cannot come at the expense of somebody's fair, due process. If an event has been reviewed and it's not going to be presented to a grand jury, there's not going to be any criminal action on it, then it becomes much easier to if you want to release some footage, okay, because we're not harming a person's future trial rights. That's the problem."Prosecutors say they expect to present the case to a grand jury by early winter.

  • Delayed election results present a boon to confusion and conspiracy theories

    A number of key U.S. election races have recently seen embarrassing lags and errors in reporting results, as the legitimacy of American elections has come under constant assault from former President Donald Trump.

  • Wizards' 2nd round of head coach interviews shows good options remain

    The Wizards have reportedly cut their list of head coaching candidates down. It's a good list.

  • NC doctor: I’m patching healthcare holes in my community. Legislators can change that.

    Legislators must not miss this opportunity to expand Medicaid for more than 600,000 in NC. My patients need help now. (NC Voices)

  • Biden plans executive order aimed at big agribusiness

    The Biden administration is moving forward with new rules targeting what it sees as unfair practices in the agribusiness industry as part of an executive order on competition.

  • Can Allen West take on Greg Abbott in Texas?

    Can Allen West take on Greg Abbott in Texas?

  • Jimmy Carter Touts PBS ‘NewsHour,’ Says Fox News, MSNBC, CNN Not Worth His Time

    Former President Jimmy Carter sees the state of the nation from a glass-half-full perspective and said he has PBS and its flagship broadcast “NewsHour” to thank for it. In an interview with “NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff that aired Monday night, Carter, appearing with wife Rosalynn, complimented the broadcast after being asked about the direction of the country. His answer also followed his wife’s general agreement, despite “the issues and the things that are on the news all the time” and the c

  • Trophy for Ryder Cup winner, award for 1 player on each team

    The Ryder Cup for years has had an unofficial award known as “Man of the Match” for the key contributor in golf’s ultimate team event. Organizers now have created an official award for the September matches at Whistling Straits for players on each team who embody the spirit of the matches. The PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe on Tuesday announced the “Nicklaus-Jacklin Award,” which will be given to one American and one European player as voted on by a select committee.

  • Allen West to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary for governor

    Allen West's announcement of his run for governor came during an appearance at Sojourn Church in Carrollton, where he played a campaign launch video.

  • Letters to the editor: Sending Idaho police to border, voting, farmworkers, Ted Epperly

    Letters to the editor on sending Idaho state troopers to the Mexico border, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on voter suppression, modernizing farm workforce and Ada County commissioners’ dismissal of Ted Epperly from the health board.

  • Pentagon Cancels $10 Billion Contract With Microsoft

    The Department of Defense said Tuesday that it has canceled a massive contract for cloud services with Microsoft. Awarded in 2019, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract could have been worth upwards of $10 billion over 10 years. But the agreement to provide immense storage and computing power to soldiers in the field and commanders at the Pentagon was controversial from the start, with Amazon charging that the contract award was tainted by political considerations in the Tr

  • Wisconsin DNR ‘monitoring’ mystery bird illness

    The state of Wisconsin wants people to report any dead birds they find in their lawn or on their property.

  • SEE IT: William Jackson III shows off his fishing skills

    The new WFT corner may now hold the title as the best fisherman on the team.