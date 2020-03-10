Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, exposed to the coronavirus, is back in Congress, leading public tours

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), like several of his colleagues, was informed he was exposed to the novel coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February. Unlike his colleagues, Gohmert declined to self-quarantine, saying Monday that a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared him to return to Washington. So he did.









>@replouiegohmert, who interacted with COVID positive person at CPAC last week, is leading this large group of schoolkids around the Capitol right now pic.twitter.com/zTzd7IOQIq — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) March 10, 2020

This is an enormous group, well over 100 kids pic.twitter.com/BxQx944Rhu — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) March 10, 2020

Gohmert did not say which CDC doctor called him on Sunday, but on Monday, the CDC advised Americans that "the novel coronavirus is capable of spreading easily and sustainably from person to person," and as it spreads to throughout the country, "it's likely many will become sick but most people likely will have mild illness."









As the outbreak continues, many people in the United States will at some point in time, either this year or next, be exposed to #COVID19; it’s likely many will become sick but most people likely will have mild illness. https://t.co/SlDrVXXfCz — CDC (@CDCgov) March 9, 2020

President Trump, who may also have been exposed to the virus, has not indicated any curtailing of his public engagements.

