Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert gave an American flag that flew over the Capitol as a gift to a Jan. 6 rioter after her release from federal prison

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert met with a Capitol rioter after her release from federal prison.

He gave Dr. Simone Gold a flag that once flew over the Capitol as a gift.

Gohmert falsely called Gold a "political prisoner."

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert presented a Capitol rioter with an American flag that flew over the Capitol to celebrate her release.

Gohmert met with Dr. Simone Gold on Friday after she was released from federal prison.

Gold, the founder of America's Frontline Doctors, a group that spreads disinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, was previously known for touting unproven claims during the pandemic.

In March, Gold took a plea agreement for her involvement in the riot.

Gold pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to the plea agreement, Insider's Ashley Collman previously reported. She was sentenced to 60 days in prison in June, CNN reported.

In a press release, Gohmert falsely called Gold a "political prisoner" and blamed President Joe Biden's administration for "unjustly prosecuting" her.

"After having her name and reputation shamefully dragged through the mud, the Biden administration's DOJ threw her in prison for peacefully walking into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and delivering a speech. Dr. Gold is the definition of what a political prisoner looks like—something I never thought I'd see here in the United States of America," Gohmert said.

"God Bless Dr. Gold. History will not look kindly upon those who persecuted—and prosecuted—doctors who spoke out against the COVID lockdown, mask and vaccine mandates."

Gold, in a tweet, said she was "honored" to receive the recognition.

—Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) September 9, 2022

"I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights," Gold wrote.

