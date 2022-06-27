Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

A newly-elected Congresswoman took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her young daughter during a photo op last week.

"I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her," Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) said in a tweet with a video of the incident that took place during her swearing-in ceremony on June 21.

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) stands with her family and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a portrait after being sworn-in on June 21, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen," Flores said of her daughter.

The video shows Pelosi waving to someone off-camera when she looks down to Flores’ daughter standing next to her and extends her elbow at the same time the child moves to the side.

MIDTERMS BECOME URGENT PRIORITY FOR BIDEN, PELOSI AFTER SCOTUS ABORTION RULING

"No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!" Flores added in the tweet.

The incident took place as Pelosi welcomed the newly-elected Flores, 30, to the House of Representatives.

"It’s a great honor to welcome Congresswoman Flores to the Capitol and to the Congress of the United States with great congratulations," Pelosi said Sunday. "And again, grateful for her leadership and her beautiful family who is here today."

DEMOCRATS TO MAKE ABORTION RULING CENTRAL TO 2022 MIDTERMS, REPUBLICANS INSIST VOTERS MORE FOCUSED ON ECONOMY

Flores was also officially sworn in as a Member during the ceremony, becoming the first Mexican-born congressional representative.

The two lawmakers shook hands and completed the ceremony without incident.

"Thank you Congresswoman Flores for your courage to run for office and best wishes for your success," Pelosi added during the ceremony. "It’s an honor to work with you."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: Congresswoman-elect Mayra Flores (R-TX) stands with her family and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a portrait after being sworn-in on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Flores is an outspoken pro-life Texan who celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"I thank God for the Supreme Court's historic decision today. It is clear that the Constitution never created a right to abortion, and this ruling rightly returns the authority to regulate abortion back to the people and their elected representatives in the states. All life is precious, and today life won," she wrote on social media.

Story continues

Flores was born in Burgos Tamaulipas, Mexico, and came legally to the United States at 6 years old, according to her bio. She then became a naturalized American citizen.

She spent most of her life in Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, San Benito and Memphis areas.

Flores will face another election in November against Democratic nominee Vicente Gonzalez.