Texas GOP's Attempt To Conflate COVID Testing With Voter Rights Fails Miserably

You have to stand for something, but it appears the Republican Party of Texas is against COVID testing and short lines for voting.

That’s based on a trollish tweet the Texas GOP posted Friday that seemed to lambaste people who think it’s possible to have easy access to voting and COVID-19 tests.

If you can wait in line for a covid test, you can wait in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/Y8YrKEspYP — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022

People with actual empathy might recognize that the party’s message didn’t hit the way it was intended and just take the “L,” but the Texas GOP instead decided to stick, the way an 8-year-old kid might insist, “I meant to do that” after crashing their bike.

wow, this made the pronouns in bio people big mad. — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022

Masks are dumb — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) January 7, 2022

Although the omicron variant of the coronavirus israpidly spreading through the Lone Star State, officials including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott have fought against vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic.

In addition, Abbott and other state Republicanssigned a bill last fall to ban 24-hour and drive-thru voting, create harsher voter ID requirements for mail-in ballots and stop election officials from sending voters unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.

Twitter users had harsh words for the tweets, which seemed designed to do nothing but own those danged libs.

This is so vile. The GOP is an absolutely broken political party. https://t.co/VXTNbb2Ly7 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 7, 2022

Pretty ballsy of the Texas GOP to run on a “f—k you” platform this year. We’ll see how it works out for them. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2022

From the same people who thought: let’s sacrifice grandparents to Covid to save the economy and the best way to escape a winter storm is to take your family to Cancun while Texas citizens melt snow to flush toilets & freeze to death. #GOPDoesntCareAboutYou@texasdemocratshttps://t.co/PDkPYR2IaI — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) January 7, 2022

Tell me you’re for voter suppression without telling me you’re for voter suppression. https://t.co/EkOLGZKHaL — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) January 7, 2022

How to say you're a double failure with pride. https://t.co/CDbNCYkZbP — Kyle Buis (@kylebuis) January 7, 2022

Do these people just get up every morning, hit themselves in the head with a hammer until they see stars and then hit Twitter? https://t.co/EUdcXgiL48 — John Bear (@johnbearwithme) January 7, 2022

This is what @GOP and @TexasGOP are reduced to: Trolling. It's not even a clever or funny troll; rather, it's about as unimaginative and pathetic a troll as there is.



Anyway, can you say "false equivalence"? Sure, I knew you could. https://t.co/93sHJ8n425pic.twitter.com/zAWJqXUZyW — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) January 7, 2022

I really dont think this is the own you think it is... https://t.co/ScFW4lOT2m — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) January 7, 2022

I mean... which hot take is worse here? That @TexasGOP is openly celebrating the obscene length of Covid testing lines or their proudly partisan efforts to disenfranchise voters? It's a tough call. https://t.co/FXfj8ZsmxI — Jacqueline Carey (@JCareyAuthor) January 7, 2022

If we can do drive-thru COVID testing, we can do drive-thru voting, fucking morons https://t.co/DFXxrGom66 — David Weiner (@daweiner) January 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

