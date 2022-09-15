Texas Gov. Abbott buses migrants to VP Harris' home in Washington, D.C.

The Recount

President Biden was speaking at the White House "United We Stand" summit and noted the "through-line of hate" in American history. The United We Stand summit was an event dedicated to honoring the victims of hate-based violence in America and to discuss the unity needed by America to fight back against the hate. Previously at the event, the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman who was murdered by a car attack while protesting the white supremacy “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, spoke about the importance of dismantling hate and extremism in the country.